According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are trying to sign two Chelsea players before the transfer deadline as they target Mykhaylo Mudryk and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Since narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League last season, Tottenham have been incredibly busy in this transfer window.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi has been backed more than any other manager before him, with the north London side spending over £300m on signings this summer.

So far, they have splashed out to sign Savio, Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke. They have also signed Omar Marmoush on loan with an obligation to buy, while they have landed Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers.

However, Spurs have lost their first two Premier League games of the 2026/27 campaign, and they are trying to make more signings before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night.

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With Richarlison, Pape Matar Sarr and Kevin Danso among those who could leave, Tottenham are looking to raid Chelsea for Mudryk and Tosin.

Tottenham close in on shock double deal

On Monday evening, it emerged that they are trying to sign Mudryk after missing out on Everton’s Iliman Ndiaye, who is set to join Manchester City for around £65m.

Mudryk recently returned from a betting ban and is looking to rebuild his career with a loan spell in the Premier League.

Leeds United have been among those linked with Mudryk, but BBC reporter Nizaar Kinsella has stated that Tottenham have ‘hijacked the deal’.

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Kinsella said on X: ‘Tottenham are in talks to sign winger Mykhailo Mudryk on loan from Chelsea. Deal hijacked from Leeds United talks and is advancing. Roberto De Zerbi worked with Mudryk at Shakhtar.’

Tottenham were already chasing Tosin before they turned to Mudryk, and Fabrizio Romano claims they are willing to sign the centre-back permanently to get around the Premier League’s rules to land both players.

Romano explained on X: ‘Tottenham are ready to buy Tosin on permanent deal from Chelsea if they can also get Mudryk loan deal done.

‘Initial enquiry for Tosin loan but moving onto permanent deal after #THFC ask for Mudryk due to Ndiaye deal complications + only 1 loan allowed.’

He added: ‘BREAKING: Mykhaylo Mudryk says yes to Tottenham move as he wants to work under Roberto De Zerbi again.

‘Mudryk puts Leeds and all other options on hold as he wants Spurs. Discussions well underway with #CFC over loan deal.’

Journalist Ben Jacobs added: ‘BREAKING: Mykhailo Mudryk closing in on a loan move to Spurs. Only final details remain. Mudryk has already agreed to the move and club-to-club talks are advanced.’

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