Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur have reach a ‘verbal agreement’ with Chelsea over the signings of Mykhaylo Mudryk and Tosin Adarabioyo.

Spurs have been incredibly active in this summer’s transfer window, having invested over £300m on a major squad overhaul.

Omar Marmoush, Savio, Sandro Tonali, Matheus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke are among Tottenham’s most notable signings, but they have remained in the market for further additions after losing their first two Premier League games of the 2026/27 campaign.

The north London side have missed out on Manchester City-bound Iliman Ndiaye, but they have turned to Chelsea for more recruits.

On Monday evening, Tottenham’s interest in signing Mudryk was revealed following his return from a betting ban, and he has chosen them over several Premier League sides.

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A proposed loan move for Mudryk has progressed quickly, and this deal means Spurs will sign Tosin permanently after initially discussing a loan deal, with rules permitting two temporary intra-Premier League transfers.

And Tottenham achieved a breakthrough for both deals on Monday night, with respected reporter David Ornstein first reporting that Tosin to Chelsea has been ‘agreed’.

Tottenham close in on double Chelsea raid

Ornstein said on X: ‘Tottenham Hotspur reach agreement with Chelsea to sign Tosin Adarabioyo.

‘Permanent move from #CFC; personal terms done + permission granted to take #THFC medical. Mykhailo Mudryk loan agreed between clubs – personals still need finalising.’

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Soon after, Romano confirmed that Mudryk’s move to Tottenham has also been ‘agreed’.

Romano said on X: ‘Mykahylo Mudryk and Tosin deals to Tottenham from Chelsea are both verbally agreed in principle.

‘Tosin on permanent deal, Mudryk on loan.

‘Both deals still require agreements on the personal terms — #THFC on it.’

BBC reporter Nizaar Kinsella has reported that Tosin’s move to Tottenham means Kevin Danso will join Sunderland on loan, while Romano has also reported that goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is leaving Chelsea to join Como after the arrival of Emiliano Martinez.

Romano said: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Como reach verbal agreement over loan deal to sign Robert Sánchez, here we go!

‘Como and #CFC agree on loan terms as the Spanish goalkeeper replaces Tornqvist who’s joining Monza in Serie A.

‘New chapter for Sánchez after Dibu joined Chelsea.’

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