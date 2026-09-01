Enzo Fernandez to Man City a ‘done deal’ but Chelsea are hit with double rejection

Manu Kone and Lamine Camara have been linked with replacing Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez to Man City is now a ‘done deal’ as Chelsea look to bring in one of two midfield targets before the deadline, according to reports.

The Blues have managed to keep most of the players they wanted to stay over the summer despite their terrible 10th-placed finish in the Premier League last term, and failing to qualify for any European competition.

Chelsea did have to sell Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid but players such as Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer have been deemed untouchable by the west Londoners.

Fernandez was also linked with a move to Real Madrid last season and his move away from Stamford Bridge has been on the cards all summer.

Man City have had serious interest in the midfielder in recent weeks and now Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that there is now an ‘agreement in principle’ for him to leave Chelsea for the Citizens.

Di Marzio wrote on X: ‘Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City – deal at final stage!

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‘Agreement in principle for Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City from Chelsea!

‘Enzo Fernandez will travel to Manchester in a matter of a few hours to complete the deal with formal details.’

Another Italian journalist, Nicolo Schira, has gone one further by insisting that Fernandez to Man City is now ‘done and confirmed’ for €130m (£111m).

Schira posted on X: ‘Done Deal and confirmed! #EnzoFernandez to #ManchesterCity from #Chelsea for €130M. Contract until 2032. #transfers #MCFC #CFC’

Monaco’s Lamine Camara and Roma’s Manu Kone have emerged as their top targets to replace Fernandez before the transfer window shuts.

READ: Chelsea learn fate of £38m offer for Liverpool target as Fabrizio Romano makes Enzo Fernandez claim

Ben Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Chelsea still working on a midfield addition as Enzo Fernandez waits to join Manchester City. #MCFC confident on agreeing a fee, but Chelsea need a replacement. Lamine Camera an option. Deal had cooled in the last 24 hours but it was never off. Manu Kone proving difficult as Gian Piero Gasperini has insisted the player stays.’

Chelsea facing double disappointment

And now Sky Sports News‘ Lyall Thomas has revealed that Chelsea face a double rejection as Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini pushes back on their Kone interest and Monaco reject their bid.

Thomas said: ‘Monaco have rejected a £38.5m (€45m) bid from Chelsea for Lamine Camara.

‘Chelsea are lining up replacements for Enzo Fernandez and have also been discussing a £52m deal with Roma for Manu Kone.

‘Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini wants to keep him, however.

‘Sky Sports News revealed last week that Camara is also one of their top midfield targets.’

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