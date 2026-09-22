Man Utd have been given a “worrying” verdict on Benjamin Sesko’s injury as he has an MRI scan in London to find out the extent of the issue.

The Slovenia international is struggling again with a recurring shin issue which saw him struggle to settle into life at Old Trafford.

Sesko was absent as Man Utd drew 1-1 against Fulham at Craven Cottage over the weekend after starting their 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton.

Giving an update on Sesko’s injury after the Fulham match, Man Utd boss Michael Carrick said: “We’re not sure with Ben yet. He felt a bit of pain after the game [against Brighton] so we’re assessing him.

“At the moment, he definitely wasn’t ready for [Fulham], so I haven’t really got any more news to give you at this point. We’ll have to see what that brings.”

And now Slovenian outlet Ekipa insists that ‘it doesn’t look good’ for Sesko with the Man Utd striker currently waiting to undergo tests over the international break.

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The report claims: ‘It doesn’t look good because of history and past patterns, but it doesn’t look good either according to the logic of sports injuries, among which the most annoying, unpredictable and persistent are those that cannot – to put it very simply – be simply repaired, patched, sewn or bandaged, however you want.’

The same injury kept Sesko out of the final three matches of last season, while the 23-year-old missed all of pre-season for Man Utd.

It seems unlikely that Sesko will play for his country anytime soon with concerns in Slovenia about the chronic nature of the Man Utd striker’s injury.

Ekipa adds: ‘What is so worrying is that all these conditions, which can cause a bone to hurt for so long despite the complete absence of a classic fracture or something similar, are usually chronic.

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‘This means that not only can they, by definition, drag on from March to September (and apparently soon into October), but they also have a very uncertain prognosis for the future. We will not go into various inflammations, problems with the internal structures of the bones and blood circulation – we have very little knowledge about all this.’

Could Man Utd sign attacking reinforcements in January?

With Sesko facing injury issues, TEAMtalk have revealed that Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy is ‘among the players being closely monitored’ ahead of the January transfer window.

The report added: ‘We understand that Guirassy also attracted Premier League interest during the summer, with Tottenham and Chelsea both showing interest, while Arsenal have long held the striker in high regard.

‘However, it is United who have continued to look closely at his situation as they assess how their attacking options could develop over the coming months.’

It is made clear by TEAMtalk that Man Utd ‘are not looking to move on from Benjamin Sesko, who remains an important part of their plans’.

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