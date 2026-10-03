An England star’s career at international level ended without even being on the pitch on Saturday night, according to a report.

England obliterated Croatia 7-0, with Thomas Tuchel’s side producing arguably their finest display during the German’s tenure as Three Lions boss so far.

Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka both bagged braces, with Morgan Rogers, Anthony Gordon and Jude Bellingham etching their names on the scoresheet too.

Clearly, the attack flourished, though so too did the two-man midfield of Elliot Anderson and new boy Alex Scott.

And with the likes of Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly also genuine options for starts in the engine room too, The Telegraph claim Jordan Henderson’s England career is now over.

The headline in their piece written by Matt Law declared: ‘Alex Scott just ended Jordan Henderson’s England career’.

Henderson’s inclusion in England’s squad at the World Cup raised eyebrows at the time, with many feeling he was taken simply for the positive impressions he’d make off the pitch, and not necessarily on it.

Scott, meanwhile, was omitted from the World Cup squad, though Tuchel now appears to have seen the error of his ways and after a superb showing versus Croatia, Law explained why there’s no way back for Henderson who wasn’t included in the squad for the current international break.

Game over for Jordan Henderson with England – report

The Telegraph man wrote: ‘Remember the time England took Jordan Henderson to the World Cup, aged 36, ahead of Alex Scott, and Thomas Tuchel tried to talk us into believing it was a good idea?

‘We are only 90 minutes – 70 as a starter in the 7-0 win over Croatia and 20 as a substitute in the victory over the Czech Republic – into Scott’s England career.

‘But the fact Henderson went to the World Cup ahead of him already seems like a bad joke. Give it another year or so and it will appear even more absurd.

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‘That is not a reflection on Henderson, who has had an excellent England career and has been a big influence on a host of players. But how has it taken until now for Tuchel, the head coach, to properly catch on to Scott’s talent?’

‘Kobbie Mainoo went to the World Cup ahead of Scott and did not play a single minute. Reece James was deployed out of position when Declan Rice was laid low by illness during the tournament, and also suffered his own injury problems.

‘Henderson’s tournament will be best remembered for breaking his arm during celebrations after beating Mexico.

‘Better late than never, but Scott’s performance on his first start for England in Rijeka must confine Henderson to international history.

‘Barring an unprecedented injury crisis, there can be no way back in a playing capacity for the Chelsea veteran.’

If Henderson’s England career is now over, he wraps things up with 91 caps to his name, placing him 14th on the all-time list of most capped England players.