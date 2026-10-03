Ex-Manchester United midfielder Fred has hit out at former Erik ten Hag, and has commented on his “falling out” with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fred worked under Ten Hag at Man Utd, though he left to join Fenerbahce while the Dutchman was in charge.

Ten Hag joined Man Utd with a great reputation, but his stint in the dugout did not work out. He won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, but his results in the Premier League were poor.

The former Man Utd boss also had several off-field issues to deal with at Old Trafford, including the conflict with Ronaldo.

Ten Hag contributed to Ronaldo’s exit from Man Utd after he preferred to use youngsters who could do the running, while the veteran forward was left on the bench.

Now, Fred has hit out at Ten Hag for how he treated certain Man Utd players, though he has praised the head coach in one sense. He has also commented on the conflict with Ronaldo.

“Ten Hag was tactically very good, but with the group he was a piece of crap,” Fred said on the Charla Podcast (via ESPN).

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“He argued with everyone. He argued with me, with Cristiano [Ronaldo], with Casemiro, with Rashford … He wouldn’t put me in to play, sometimes it got stressful.

“[With Ten Hag] Only his Dutch players played. A clique-ridden coach. But, tactically, one of the best I’ve ever worked with.

“He wanted the team to run, but Cristiano [was already] older. He took Cristiano out [of the starting lineup], and then there was a falling out.”

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“He’d say: ‘F*** off, mate…'”

Fred also praised former Man Utd head coach and club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while he gave his thoughts on Jose Mourinho.

“Solskjaer was good with the group, but he was helped [in training] by the assistants. He united the group,” Fred added.

“Mourinho’s a great bloke, he is funny. I’ve just been with him at Fenerbahçe; he brought me to United.

“Before [Carlo] Ancelotti came along, his name was being mentioned for the national team [Brazil].

“So I’d show him the rumours and he’d say: ‘F*** off, mate. I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to manage my club here.’ A really decent bloke.”

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