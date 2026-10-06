Tottenham blacklist major signing who’ll leave in January – Fabrizio Romano

Tottenham have kicked one of the most expensive signings in their history to the kerb with his relationship with the club ‘completely broken’, and a January exit will now follow, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Prior to spending upwards of £80m on all three of Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Savio, Tottenham used to live in the £50m-£65m bracket when splashing the cash.

Xavi Simons, Mohammed Kudus and Dominic Solanke all arrived for fees in that range, as did Richarlison back in 2022 when costing £50m plus £10m in add-ons when signed from Everton.

The Brazilian’s future came to a head over the summer, with the forward understood to have told Roberto De Zerbi on multiple occasions that he wanted out.

Ultimately, no exit would occur, and since the summer transfer window closed, Richarlison has not been considered for selection.

And per the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Richarlison’s relationship with Spurs is “completely broken”.

Accordingly, it’s game over for Richarlison in north London and a January exit is now fully expected.

Time up for Richarlison at Tottenham

Romano explained: “Yeah, it’s been a crazy situation the one of the Richarlson to be honest, because even Roberto De Zerbi explained it.

“It’s the reality that De Zerbi wasn’t lying and isn’t lying when he said that at the beginning of the new season I went to Richarlison I told him ‘let’s discuss a new contract, I want you here.’

“Richarlison wanted to go and then in the final days of the window, Tottenham were not happy where Richarlison was not taking the opportunity to go back to Everton.

“Tottenham in that case were going to sign Iliman Ndiaye, so the two deals were linked, Ndiaye to Tottenham and at that point Richarlison to Everton.

“The Brazilian didn’t want to take, in terms of personal decision, he’s absolutely free to do whatever he wants and so he didn’t believe that kind of solution was the best one in that moment, so the deal didn’t happen.

“Then a proposal from Turkey from Trabzonspor was rejected by Tottenham, accepted by Richarlison but rejected by Tottenham.

“Then Vasco da Gama calling but also in this case no agreement, so it’s been a crazy couple of weeks for Richarlison.

“Now my expectation is absolutely for the parties to part ways as soon as possible, so it could be already in the next months.

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“I think around January we will see Richarlison leaving Tottenham. The intention of Tottenham is not to integrate anymore Richarlison as part of their project.

“They see him as completely out. The relationship is completely broken and so I think Richarlison is going to wear a new shirt in the next few months.”

Given Richarlison is in the final year of his contract, the winter window represents Tottenham’s last chance to generate a transfer fee.

But given the forward is now 29 and he’ll be six months away from free agency come January, Spurs aren’t likely to generate a fee of any real note.

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