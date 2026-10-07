Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with Liverpool

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe is willing to move to Liverpool, who have made contact with his mother regarding a potential deal to bring him to Anfield, according to a Spanish journalist.

Mbappe is a global superstar and is one of the biggest names, not just in football but in sport in general.

The France international striker is the biggest superstar at Real Madrid and is under contract at the Spanish and European powerhouse until the summer of 2029.

However, Liverpool believe that they could be able to sign Mbappe in 2027 and have made contact with the Madrid striker’s agent and mother, Fayza Lamari.

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe’s ‘priority is Liverpool’

Spanish journalist Francois Gallardo, who has almost 49,000 followers on X, has told Defensa Central that not only are Liverpool in contact for Mbappe, but the former Paris Saint-Germain striker’s “priority” is also to move to Anfield, among the clubs keen on him.

Gallardo told the Real Madrid-centric news outlet: “Several Premier League teams are interested in Kylian Mbappe, but the player’s priority is Liverpool.

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“They have already contacted Fayza Lamari in recent weeks.

“The player doesn’t feel loved or supported in the Real Madrid dressing room and that makes him uncomfortable.

“The transfer fee would be between 200 and 250 million euros.”

Gallardo wrote on his X account at 8:39am on October 6: “WORLD EXCLUSIVE Kylian Mbappe is angry and disappointed with Real Madrid.

“He has made the decision to leave the club in the summer of 2027, and Real Madrid is not going to stand in his way.

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“His next destination is in the Premier League. End boom! And if not, prove me wrong.”

Mbappe joined Madrid in the summer of 2024 as a free agent after running down his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old French star has scored 94 goals and given 14 assists in 111 appearances for Los Blancos so far in his career.

Mbappe is aiming to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, having been included in the 30-man list.

On September 17, the striker told AS: “I may have had a good year, but it’s not up to me.

“My only goal is to work hard for my teammates, perform to the best of my ability, and stake my claim to the people who vote.

“In the end, it’s down to people such as you [journalists] to pick the winner. My job is to make my case to the jury with what I do on the field.

“The most important thing is for the Ballon d’Or to return to Real Madrid, to the Bernabeu and to the Madrid fans. They deserve it more than anyone in the world.”

When asked who he thinks are the favourites, Mbappe said: “That’s not my concern, because I don’t think about what I need to do to win it.

“What’s most important to me is bringing the Ballon d’Or back to Real Madrid. This is the biggest club in the world.

“The award belongs back at the Bernabeu, back with the Real Madrid fans, back with these people who deserve that excitement more than anyone in the world.

“Being a Real Madrid player means competing for every trophy. The Ballon d’Or is another prize worth fighting for, and I’ll fight to bring it back to Real Madrid.

“Many players have done it before me, and I want to be one of them.”

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