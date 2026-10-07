Manchester City’s guilty verdict throws up all manner of questions about all manner of players, but none will attract more interest and attention than Erling Haaland if he’s potentially up for grabs.

The record-breaking striker has been prolific throughout his City career but is surely unlikely to hang around if the club are handed the kind of hefty punishments currently being suggested.

So… where will he end up? According to the latest from Oddschecker, it’s one of these 10…

10) Leeds United

What could be more logical than Haaland staying in the Premier League and returning to his West Yorkshire roots to represent another of his dad’s former clubs? Well… any of the other names on this list for a start, but why not dream?

9) Atletico Madrid

It would be no surprise if Haaland’s next move takes him to Spain. It would be no surprise if Haaland’s next move takes him to Madrid. It would be an enormous surprise if Haaland’s next move takes him to Atleti.

8) Manchester United

We fear we remain for now firmly within the banter realm. He’s not running away from a Championship-bound Man City just to cross the Mancunian divide to join another set of relegation battlers.

7) Chelsea

It would certainly represent a bold choice to leave the disgraced Manchester City to head south and sign for Chelsea. We rule nothing out, but it doesn’t exactly scream ‘clear pre-planned transfer career trajectory’ in the way everything else Haaland and his team have done up to this point.

6) Borussia Dortmund

The romantic’s choice and thus another absolute non-starter because a quick look around at, well, everything should tell you none of us are living on a timeline where Haaland, repulsed by City’s malfeasance, heads back to the simpler charms of Borussia Dortmund.

5) PSG

Depressingly possible to imagine Haaland swapping one sportswashing plaything for another, sadly, by becoming a truly terrifying focal point for an already fearsome PSG side.

4) Arsenal

We are keen supporters of Kai Havertz. We are not blind to the more workaday but still very real charms of Viktor Gyokeres. But there’s also no getting away from the fact that moving Haaland from Man City to North London risks making the Premier League almost entirely uncompetitive for as long as that relationship might last.

We absolutely would not rule it out.

3) Barcelona

It makes undeniable sense. They haven’t really replaced Robert Lewandowski, and failed in their attempts to bring Julian Alvarez in from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Counterpoint is that all the current evidence points to Barcelona not actually needing a Proper Striker because they are just cheerfully going around scoring six goals every other game without one. Still, though. You’d sign Haaland, wouldn’t you? If you could?

2) Bayern Munich

Presumably this one only has any kind of legs if there’s some kind of striker transfer merry-go-round at play, with Harry Kane moving to, say, Barcelona and Haaland then replacing him in Munich. Far more likely, surely, (despite the odds suggesting otherwise) that Kane will stay in Bavaria where he is living his best life while Haaland himself heads to Barcelona.

But also, let us imagine for a moment a Bayern Munich side that has both Haaland and Kane in it. That would be something, eh?

1) Real Madrid

Even before all the current City unpleasantness, Real Madrid seemed like the logical next destination in what has always seemed like a very carefully, precisely mapped out career plan for Team Haaland.

And now that there is all the current City unpleasantness, reports unsurprisingly point to Madrid as his ‘dream’ destination.