According to reports, Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland has decided on his transfer ‘preference’ between Barcelona and Arsenal.

Haaland is among Man City’s players who would inevitably leave if they suffer relegation after the guilty FFP verdict.

Relegation or expulsion is on the table for Man City after it was confirmed that they have been found guilty on almost all charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP regulations.

Man City have been found guilty of breaching rules between 2009 and 2018, and have also been found guilty of non-compliance.

The club have since submitted an appeal in an attempt to overturn the initial verdict, but it has been widely reported that this is likely to be unsuccessful.

If the appeal fails, the possible severe sanctions for Man City include a points deduction, expulsion and/or being stripped of their Premier League titles.

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And if Man City fall below the Premier League, a knock-on effect would be a mass player exodus, with Haaland already linked with several clubs across Europe.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have long been earmarked as future destinations for Haaland, but it has also been reported that Arsenal have made contact with his camp following Man City’s guilty FFP verdict.

Now, though, Football Insider are reporting that Haaland has decided on a ‘preference’ regarding his next move, with the world-class striker keen on joining Barcelona over Arsenal.

Reason for Erling Haaland wanting to join Barcelona revealed

This report claims this is due to one main factor.

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They explained:

‘Haaland has been a “dream target” for Barcelona for several years, and they are ready to pursue a move for him if they get any “inkling” of him wanting out of City. ‘Sources say that the challenge of playing in La Liga would appeal to the striker at this stage of his career, after several years of tearing up the Premier League.’

Last month, a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claimed that Barcelona and Real Madrid are on ‘red alert’ for Haaland, who has been ‘considering’ leaving Man City.

The report claimed: ‘2027 is now viewed as a potentially significant window for the striker to consider his future, particularly with the European Championship finals taking place in 2028.

‘That timeline also fits the potential needs of both Barcelona and Real Madrid, who are already looking at how their respective forward lines could develop over the next couple of years.’

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