AC Milan want to give Ruben Amorim a defensive reinforcement in January, and he has eyes on one of his favourite players from his time at Manchester United.

Amorim has Milan fifth in the Serie A table after five games. He’s yet to lose one, having chalked up three wins and two draws so far.

He signed six players in the summer, and it’s said Milan want to give the boss a defensive reinforcement in January. That’s despite them having conceded only four goals in their five games so far this season.

Amorim has the perfect player in mind: United’s Leny Yoro.

Calciomercato reports Amorim favours the Frenchman given the time they spent together at United, and his price tag is only €50million (£42.5m) which is down from the £52million spent on him in 2024.

With 53 games under the boss at Old Trafford, Yoro was the third most-used player by the Portuguese at United.

His minutes have dropped markedly this season, with the Frenchman active for only 22 minutes in the Premier League this season.

Leny Yoro felt to be playing for his future

Given Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire are currently ahead of Yoro in the United pecking order, and that’s without Matthijs de Ligt fit to take minutes, it’s felt he’s playing for his future.

Indeed, our friends at TEAMtalk revealed of late that with Yoro not currently at the forefront of Michael Carrick’s plans, and three other defenders in view as United assess their long-term options, the defender has work to do.

They’re clear in that Yoro is not going to be pushed out, and he’s said to be planning to work hard to get back into contention for a starting spot, but if he fails to do so, there’s a chance he might not last very long at Old Trafford.

Yoro is said to be aware of the situation at hand, with a number of centre-backs being eyed as potential reinforcements which would only further hamper his opportunities if he fails to show he’s worthy of being given more.

The report states that Lecce’s Tiago Gabriel, Stuttgart’s Finn Jeltsch and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite are all being eyed as potential United signings.

With plans already being drawn up for 2027, there’s a chance Milan could be given an easy route to the signing of an Amorim favourite.

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