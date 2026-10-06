A soon-to-be free agent left-back who’s already given the green light to join Manchester United has been described as “one to watch” by Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd overhauled their attack in 2025, signing three new forwards. It was the midfield’s turn in the summer just gone, and in 2027, the defence will come under the spotlight.

It’s no secret that a new left-back is high amongst the priorities, with Man Utd trying and failing to kick their defensive revamp off early when signing Lewis Hall last summer.

However, Newcastle point-blank refused to negotiate Hall’s sale, and the England international has since signed a new and improved contract at St. James’ Park.

As such, Man Utd’s hunt for competition for Luke Shaw must move elsewhere, and our colleagues over on TEAMtalk recently brought news of RB Leipzig’s David Raum being in United’s sights.

Their insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed Raum has given the green light to joining Man Utd in 2027.

If United were to launch a move in January, a deal can reportedly be struck for around £30m.

But given Raum is in the final year of his contract in Leipzig, the likeliest outcome is Raum joins his new club – whoever that may be – via free agency at season’s end.

Now, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the latest he’s hearing on Raum’s future.

David Raum to Man Utd “one to watch”

When speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano was asked if there’s one player going slightly under the radar right now who’ll become a hot topic in 2027.

He replied: “Look, one to watch I think in summer 2027 and with this contract situation expiring and so interesting is David Raum, the German left-back.

“Because there are several top clubs around Europe looking at left-backs. David Raum has international experience doing very well for Red Bull Leipzig.

“He’s a solid left back and so a player to watch for sure.

“There were some links with Man United, let’s see because Man United are still looking at that position.

“But for sure there could be movement around David Raum and that could be one to watch.”

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Raum was named Leipzig’s captain in the summer of 2025 and over the past three seasons, has racked up 28 assists across all competitions.

He has 40 caps for Germany to his name since making his debut for his national side in 2021.

Man Utd’s aim is to tie Luke Shaw down to a new deal and sign a left-back to compete with the veteran in the short-term, and replace him in the long-term.