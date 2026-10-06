According to reports, Manchester United face a ‘nightmare scenario’ with JJ Gabriel’s next move, with two European giants preparing ‘XXL offers’.

At the start of this international break, teenage talent Gabriel informed Man Utd of his decision to leave the Premier League giants as soon as possible.

This is a huge blow for Man Utd becuase Gabriel has been earmarked as a future star of world football.

However, he is set to continue his development elsewhere after it was reported that he and his representatives are unhappy with his lack of opportunities at Man Utd and the club’s overall decline since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Interest from several elite clubs has also pushed Gabriel towards an exit, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich mooted as possible destinations.

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Gabriel turned 16 on Tuesday, so he is now free to secure a move abroad as long as he can obtain an EU passport.

He can do so by obtaining an Irish passport after his father played for the Republic of Ireland, or he could take advantage of his mother’s Greek/Cyrriot heritage.

On Monday evening, German journalist Florian Plettenberg claimed Gabriel is now edging closer to an exit.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘JJ Gabriel, Manchester United’s 15 y/o gem who turns 16 tomorrow, is set to receive a Cypriot passport in the near future, if all goes to plan.

‘A free transfer in January is planned and therefore possible. #MUFC

‘Real Madrid and Barcelona are currently very concrete – both ready to offer the XXL package of salary, bonuses and signing-on fee.

‘FC Bayern are not giving up and have held new talks. PSG are lurking.’

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Man Utd set for ‘nightmare scenario’ with JJ Gabriel

Now, a report from journalist Matt Law of The Telegraph claims that a move abroad is the ‘nightmare scenario’ for Man Utd because they would only receive a ‘measly fee’ of less than £1m as compensation.

And Law claims Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Gabriel.

The report explained: ‘In the event of Gabriel moving overseas, United could only expect to receive a modest fee, under £1m, in training compensation, unless they could prove he had been tapped up.

‘Gabriel and his family travelled to Barcelona after formally informing United of his intention to leave, but the La Liga club have publicly ruled themselves out of the running for his signature. That leaves Real Madrid at the front of the queue of overseas clubs hoping Gabriel receives an EU passport as a 16th birthday present.’

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