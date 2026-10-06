According to reports, Liverpool have reached a verdict on whether to send Giovanni Leoni out on loan, while there is an update on Jarell Quansah.

There has been a lot of change with Liverpool’s defence over the past couple of years, and the reshuffle is going to continue over the next couple of transfer windows.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate and Quansah have been notable exits from Liverpool in recent transfer windows, while captain Virgil van Dijk could leave next year as his current contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

It remains to be seen whether Van Dijk will get a new deal, but Liverpool still needs a succession plan at centre-back, and they also have issues to resolve at full-back.

At centre-back, Liverpool have at least been planning for the future with the signings of Leoni and Jacquet, and the two youngsters have impressed to varying degrees.

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Jacquet’s performances at the start of this season have been remarkable as he has slotted in seamlessly alongside Van Dijk, while Leoni also impressed before he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury towards the start of last season.

Leoni is now closing in on a return to full fitness, and it has been suggested that Liverpool could send him out on loan to play regularly.

However, a report from Football Insider claims Liverpool have ‘no intention’ of letting him leave on loan as they plan to have him available this month.

The report claims:

‘The 19-year-old has emerged as a loan target for Juventus ahead of the winter window, but it is understood that the Reds are not willing to let him leave. ‘Leoni is seen as a crucial part of the long-term project at Anfield, and is expected to be needed by Andoni Iraola in the second half of the season.’

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Liverpool’s stance on re-signing Jarell Quansah revealed

Another possibility is Liverpool looking to re-sign Quansah after selling him to Bayer Leverkusen for around £35m during the 2025 summer transfer window.

Quansah impressed for Leverkusen in his debut season and he is now a regular for England.

Liverpool hold a buy-back clause that allows them to re-sign Quansah for around £59.5m next summer, and another report from Football Insider has revealed their current stance on their academy product.

The report explains:

‘Liverpool still retain the option to buy their former star back for £59.5million, but they now face a race against time to trigger that clause before it expires on 15 June 2027. ‘Sources say that a move to bring Quansah back to Merseyside is not part of the Reds’ plans at the moment, although they will continue to track him in the coming months.’

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