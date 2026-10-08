Jarell Quansah has been linked with a return to Liverpool.

Bayer Leverkusen and England star Jarell Quansah has already reportedly reached a decision on whether to re-join Liverpool next summer.

Quansah progressed through the ranks at Liverpool and was earmarked as a future star for his boyhood club.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakout season for the Reds during Jurgen Klopp’s farewell campaign, though the club legend’s exit at the end of 2023/24 negatively impacted him.

Klopp’s replacement, former boss Arne Slot, was clearly not a fan of Quansah from the off, and the defender was only a bit-part player during the 2024/25 campaign before he was sold in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Quansah joined Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for around £35m, and this deal included a £59.5m buy-back clause that becomes active in the summer of 2027.

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In recent months, Quansah has been linked with several leading Premier League and European sides after he had a superb debut season for Bayer Leverkusen.

Quansah has developed into a versatile defender who can produce strong performances at centre-back and right-back, and he has now become a regular for England.

Earlier this week, German journalist Florian Plettenberg claimed Liverpool and others are already showing interest in Quansah ahead of next summer.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘Jarell Quansah could leave Bayer 04 Leverkusen in summer 2027. Movement already happening behind the scenes.

‘Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are interested. Real Madrid are regularly scouting him.

‘Liverpool still have a buy-back option: €70m valid until June 15, 2027.’

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Jarell Quansah reaches decision on re-joining Liverpool

However, a new report from journalist Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider claims Quansah currently has ‘no intention’ of returning to Liverpool, and there is one main reason for him having ‘reservations’ about having a second spell at Anfield.

O’Rourke explained:

‘The Reds hold a buy-back clause for the 23-year-old, which is set at £59.5million, but the player himself has no intention of returning to Anfield. ‘Quansah’s future at Leverkusen has been under the spotlight in recent days, with interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea emerging. Sources say that Quansah has “reservations” about any possible return to Liverpool, given how difficult he found it to secure regular football previously.’

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