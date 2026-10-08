Liverpool chief ‘wrong’ about departed star as return in summer 2027 accelerates

Liverpool’s academy director has admitted he was wrong about a player the club let go, though his spell away from Anfield could soon end.

Liverpool have waved goodbye to three high profile academy graduates over the past three transfer windows.

In the summer of 2025, Trent Alexander-Arnold was sold to Real Madrid for €10m / £8.5m with just a month remaining on his deal at that time.

Jarell Quansah joined Bayer Leverkusen for £35m in that same window too, with Curtis Jones moving to Inter Milan for £30m a year later.

Regarding Quansah, the 23-year-old has elevated his game since being afforded regular game-time in Germany.

The versatile defender has also become a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s England squads since leaving Liverpool, with his versatility – being capable of playing at right-back or centre-back – adored by the Three Lions boss.

When speaking to the BBC, Liverpool’s academy director, Alex Inglethorpe, has admitted he was “wrong” about Quansah.

“I’ve been proven wrong so many times in the past,” declared Inglethorpe.

“A good example would be Jarell [Quansah] – someone who was always liked and never in danger of leaving but probably never seen in the top three in the group.”

Yet despite not rating Quansah in the top three of his respective age groups during his younger years, Inglethorpe suggested the defender might not have developed into the player he’s become if he’d remained an underused squad player at Anfield.

“There are no certainties – the point of the academy is to allow them to fulfil their potential,” he added.

“Sometimes players need to leave to gain an opportunity. There are lots of lovely examples of boys leaving and having good careers, and I’m not convinced they would have had the same career if they stayed at Liverpool.

“The linear and most productive way is to break in, but there’s different pathways that can lead back to playing for Liverpool – and that is the dream.”

Liverpool to re-sign Jarell Quansah in 2027?

But while many clubs live with regrets when a player they developed hits the big time elsewhere, Liverpool could bring Quansah back home sooner rather than later.

The Reds inserted a buy-back clause in Quansah’s deal that remains active until June 15, 2027. The value of the clause is €70m / £59m.

What’s more, Liverpool made sure to pre-agree personal terms with Quansah in the event they did trigger that buy-back clause.

The latest from Sky Germany states movement on Quansah’s future is happening right now, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid all involved.

But with Liverpool already agreeing personal terms and the buy-back clause taking Leverkusen out of the equation, the deal is Liverpool’s if they desire it.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg wrote on Wednesday: ‘Jarell Quansah could leave Bayer 04 Leverkusen in summer 2027.

‘Movement already happening behind the scenes. Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are interested. Real Madrid are regularly scouting him.

‘Liverpool still have a buy-back option: €70m valid until June 15, 2027.’

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Quansah’s future at Liverpool could be intertwined with Ronald Araujo’s. The pair essentially fill the same role, being centre-backs by trade who are more than capable of playing right-back when required.

Liverpool have an option to buy loanee Araujo for €55m next summer. But at that time, Araujo will be 28 years of age, and Quansah aged 23 currently may be viewed as the sounder long-term investment.