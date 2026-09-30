Roberto De Zerbi was handed the keys to the Tottenham vault in the summer and, after what we imagine was a brief period of swimming in the money in the style of Scrooge McDuck, went out and spent the lot on a whole bunch of footballers.

That bunch of footballers now sit bottom of the Premier League, which has left De Zerbi favourite in the Sack Race and heading grimly towards El Sackico against Michael Carrick’s Man United when the vast interlull finally comes to an end some time next century.

The bookies have already started looking at who might replace Carrick at United, so it was only a matter of time before De Zerbi got the same vote of no-confidence. Here are the 10 poor sods deemed most likely to end up saddled with the Tottenham job, according to the latest odds. There is, as you might expect, a vast amount of crossover

10. Mauricio Pochettino

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. There is a strong argument that neither he nor Spurs can ever truly move on until they both get some closure on his unfinished, trophyless business at the club. Reality is that it would probably be a legacy-damaging disaster but it still might just need to happen anyway. He is very obviously and vocally keen, despite his new contract with the USMNT, and we’re a touch surprised to see there’s another presumably altogether less keen former Spurs boss above him in this list.

8=. Marcelo Bielsa

If not Pochettino, then why not his mentor and inspiration? It wouldn’t be dull.

8=. Oliver Glasner

Not sure going for one of only two Premier League managers who have failed to beat Spurs this season is really the way forward, but he is currently employed by Mr Marinakis so there’s half a chance he could be available by the time Spurs might need him, we suppose.

7. Marco Silva

A dreary and sensible choice, ergo one that has zero chance of happening.

6. Antonio Conte

An insane and absolutely batsh*t choice, ergo one that has zero chance of happening.

4=. Eddie Howe

A dreary and sensible choice, that has every chance of happening.

4=. Julian Nagelsmann

An insane and absolut… well, you get the idea with that.

3. Arne Slot

Was very strongly linked with Spurs before Ange Postecoglou came in instead and revolutionised English football, for 10 games. Would feel distinctly underwhelming now, which is very odd when you consider a) where Spurs are right now and b) where Slot was just 16 months ago, but football is not rational and never will be.

2. Kieran McKenna

Another prominent manager from the United list, and the former Ipswich gaffer has the relevant Club DNA qualifications for both roles. As well as being a former United assistant, he has spent long years in the Spurs academy as both player and coach.

1. Fabian Hurzeler

Obvious number one is obvious, but for the love of god, don’t do it, man.