€70m Brazilian striker to Liverpool transfer now possible after Fabrizio Romano drops update

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola could get the chance to sign Endrick in the January transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Real Madrid could send the Brazil international striker out on loan in the middle of the season.

Earlier this month, transfer guru Romano revealed on his YouTube channel that Liverpool looked at a potential permanent deal for Endrick in the summer of 2026.

The Italian journalist said: “It’s true that Endrick didn’t find space at the beginning of the season at Real Madrid. That’s the reality. The numbers say that.

“But at the same time, we should not forget that Endrick was not available for a long time at the beginning of the season. He had an injury and was recovering.

“So Endrick was not in the best condition possible to play football under Jose Mourinho.

“Then, in the summer, Endrick had three main possibilities. One was a loan to Aston Villa, another one was a loan to Roma and another one was a loan to Milan.

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Liverpool wanted 2026 summer deal for Endrick

“Then there was also interest from Liverpool. Liverpool were keen on Endrick, but that’s it – they never presented any sort of proposal.

“Liverpool were thinking of Endrick, even to buy Endrick at some point.

“But Real Madrid closed the doors to loan and permanent transfer approaches. For Real Madrid, it was not possible to touch the player.

“And when I say Real Madrid, it is Florentino Perez, people in the management and Jose Mourinho himself.

“Altogether, Endrick, his agency and Real Madrid decided to continue.

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“But when we talk about Endrick, let’s see what’s going to happen.

“I keep saying that October, November and December are three months of football ahead.

“So before saying Endrick is leaving, Endrick is going, we have to see how much he is going to play during these three months and what he will decide with Real Madrid.

“At the moment, the focus of Endrick is on Real Madrid. That’s important to say.

“Then what’s going to happen beyond December, and in the January window, depends obviously on what’s going to happen with his game time at Real Madrid.”

Endrick could leave Real Madrid in January

Romano has now reported that Endrick could be on the move in January.

If the Brazil international striker is unable to get regular playing time in the coming weeks and months, then an exit from Estadio Bernabeu in January is possible.

This means that Liverpool could be able to get a deal done for the 20-year-old striker, who cost Madrid €70million (£61.2m) in December 2022 when they agreed a deal with Palmeiras to bring him to Estadio Bernabeu in 2024, as reported on FIFA.com.

The youngster has played only four minutes in LaLiga for Madrid under Mourinho so far this season.

Romano wrote on Apuestasonline.net: “In contrast to Rodrygo’s situation, Endrick’s future will be under close scrutiny during October and November.

“Having overcome the physical discomfort he suffered in August, the young Brazilian forward is fully recovered and eager to get playing time.

“Last summer, he had no shortage of suitors: Roma, Milan, and Aston Villa all showed concrete interest, while Liverpool even explored the possibility of a permanent transfer.

“Real Madrid ruled out any negotiations during the previous transfer window, a decision shared by the player himself, who is focused on succeeding at the club.

“However, the amount of playing time he gets in the next two months will be crucial in determining whether he finishes the season in Madrid or seeks a loan move after his previous loan spell at Lyon.”

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