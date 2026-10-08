There is a ‘most likely destination’ for Alejandro Garnacho if his loan at Aston Villa does not work out following his exit from Chelsea.

The 22-year-old joined Aston Villa on loan with a conditional option to buy from Chelsea in this summer’s transfer window.

This was one of the most surprising deals of the summer, though it came about after he had a disappointing debut season at Chelsea after his move from boyhood club Manchester United.

And Garnacho has had a slow start to the 2026/27 campaign, with the winger only playing for 31 minutes in his three Premier League appearances before the international break.

This has fuelled speculation that he could already be on borrowed time at Villa Park, though a report on Wednesday claimed that Aston Villa’s internal verdict on him is that he has shown ‘clear progress’ while having an ‘intense mini pre-season’ in the international break.

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It has since been reported that it is easier to make Garnacho’s deal permanent than it was for Harvey Elliott, and he is expected to remain at Aston Villa beyond this season.

‘Most likely destination’ for Alejandro Garnacho revealed

Despite this, Garnacho has been linked with a potential move to Spain in recent months, and a report from Football Insider claims his ‘most likely destination’ is La Liga if his move to Aston Villa ultimately fails.

Still, former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has told the outlet that Garnacho is “expected to stay” at Aston Villa beyond this season.

“Alejandro Garnacho is going to have one eye on the future away from Aston Villa,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“There have been doubts about that deal because he’s had a slow start to his time there, he’s not playing as often as he would’ve thought.

“We don’t know what’s next for him, because if he can’t get into this Aston Villa side, then questions are going to be asked about whether they will complete that permanent move.

“I would expect him to stay at Aston Villa, but I have no doubt he and his agent are considering their options in case that doesn’t work out.

“Garnacho hasn’t cut it in the Premier League, he’s struggled at every club he’s played for, so a move away from English football could be his best bet if he doesn’t stay at Villa.

“He played well against Sevilla during the break, so perhaps a move to Spain could be his most likely destination, where he’s probably more suited to the style of play.

“There are a number of clubs there who have shown an interest in him before, so maybe if he isn’t going to stay at Aston Villa, that could be something he looks to explore.”

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