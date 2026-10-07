Argentine insider Ramiro Solveyra has revealed Emi Martinez has recommended a fellow national team goalkeeper to Aston Villa, ahead of a potential issue with Zion Suzuki.

Martinez departed Villa as a Europa League champion in the summer. He left for Chelsea after 256 appearances for the Villans, as one of the club’s best-ever players.

His replacement, Suzuki, is already shining, with his range of passing a particular delight to fans.

But though Villa have a top keeper in their ranks, Martinez has recommended another to them.

Argentine insider Solveyra reports they have been nudged in the direction of River Plate and Argentina stopper Santiago Beltran by his international team-mate.

Per El Intransigente, Solveyra said: “I think Beltrán is going to leave at the end of the year. When he changed agents, his plan was to move to Europe.

“He’s even been influenced by Dibu Martínez, who has recommended him to Aston Villa. There’s also been interest from Atlético Madrid and Inter.”

Zion Suzuki issue could arise at Villa

Beltran’s desire to leave Argentina for Europe could come at a perfect time for Villa.

While they’re pleased with how Suzuki has performed, who’s their second highest-rated player this season on FotMob, with a 7.3 rating, a problem could arise surrounding the Japan international at the beginning of 2027.

A number of outlets have highlighted how the Villa keeper could miss some club football in January if he’s selected for the Asian Cup, January 7-February 5.

Japan’s group stage matches end on January 20, but the nation will be seen as one of the favourites to progress from them.

And Suzuki’s involvement seems to be a lock, given he’s played 10 of his nation’s last 11 games, and has kept clean sheets in four of those, including against England in March.

With Suzuki away for a month in January, Villa would be expected to call on Marco Bizot – their current second-choice keeper.

But the January departure means they’d have time to land a new stopper and immediately introduce him into the side if they saw that as a viable option.

Beltran’s potential availability then means he could be perfect to immediately slot in with Suzuki away.

As an international keeper who’s seen as the heir to Martinez’s Argentina throne, Beltran will want to be a starter, but Europe’s biggest sides generally all have top keepers already.

So the opportunity to show his worth for an entire month could be a great one for the 24-year-old.

READ MORE: Premier League XI injured in international break, feat. Liverpool, Man Utd, City duos