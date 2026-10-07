Manchester City have been warned that they face a “death spiral” with a player exodus after the guilty FFP verdict, with the potential punishment revealed.

During the international break, it has emerged that Man City have been found guilty on 114 of their 115 charges after being accused of breaching the Premier League’s FFP rules between 2009 and 2018.

Enzo Maresca‘s side now face severe sanctions, though they have submitted an appeal that reports say is likely to fail.

This case is unprecedented after Man City were found to have produced several ‘sham’ deals to produce £900m of fake revenue, and their possible sanctions range from a huge fine to being stripped of their Premier League titles.

Man City could also be relegated with a points deduction or expelled from the Premier League, and talkSPORT presenter Alan Brazil has claimed to know how the club will be punished.

He said on talkSPORT: “I’m hearing a 60-point deduction, which will please people and still give City a chance of surviving.

“I don’t know whether it’s this season.”

READ: Where will Erling Haaland go now after Man City guilty verdict? Madrid? Arsenal? Munich? Leeds?

Manchester City face “death spiral” scenario after relegation

If Man City get relegated, a knock-on effect would be a mass player exodus, and journalist Nick Harris has shed light on what that could look like.

“Which players want to stay with Manchester City as a Championship club no longer in the Champions League?” Harris said on The Transfers Podcast.

“Quite a lot probably won’t.

“Anyone who thinks that many, if any, of the Manchester City squad are there because they love Manchester needs to give their head a wobble.

“Phil Foden, definitely. A Manchester boy, boyhood club and some of the other young kids. But, Erling Haaland? £25 million a year, basic [salary].

“The idea the players will want to stay playing in the Championship for the love of Manchester City is nonsense. Manchester City can’t afford to keep the vast majority of their squad if they went to the Championship.”

READ MORE: The wildest Man City pundit punishment suggestions ranging from League Two to scrapping the Premier League

Harris has gone as far as to say that there could be a “death spiral” for Man City.

“They’ve got a £400m-a-year wage bill at the moment, maybe slightly higher,” Harris continued.

“You go into the Championship with a £400m wage bill, you immediately fall massively foul of Football League PSR (Profit and Sustainability) rules and FFP (Financial Fair Play) rules.

“And so, they are going to have to get rid of most of their players to even meet the wage requirements.

“And, do they go into a death spiral where they offload all their players and they have a wage bill of only 30 or 40 million quid, which is what Championship clubs do, and do they then fall down to the third division like they did a couple of decades ago?”

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