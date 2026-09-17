Aston Villa have reportedly responded to suggestions that Chelsea loanee Alejandro Garnacho may already be finished at Villa Park.

Former Manchester United star Garnacho was involved in one of the summer’s more surprising transfers.

After struggling at Chelsea last season, the 22-year-old joined Aston Villa on loan with a conditional option to buy for around £43m next summer.

At this stage, it feels likely that the Villans will try to find a way to get out of paying to sign Garnacho permanently because he has had a limited role at the start of this campaign.

There have been claims that the winger already looks ‘completely disinterested’ at Aston Villa, and we have suggested that he is already finished at Villa Park.

READ: Garnacho already finished at Aston Villa as Emery trots out familiar shady loan lines



Aston Villa back Alejandro Garnacho as Unai Emery’s verdict revealed

However, our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Aston Villa have now responded to these claims, having insisted that Garnacho ‘still has an opportunity to earn a permanent move in 2027’.

It is said that the ‘door is not closed’ on Garnacho, while head coach Unai Emery’s stance on the winger has been mooted.

The report explains:

‘TEAMtalk can reveal that Villa sources have moved to play down those suggestions, insisting that Emery remains a believer in Garnacho’s ability and that the player will be given opportunities to prove himself. ‘Those sources insist no decision has been made regarding Garnacho’s future and that he still has every chance of doing enough during the season to secure a permanent move to Villa Park…’

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After Garnacho was not used in Aston Villa’s 3-1 win against Coventry City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, Emery explained why he did not select the winger.

Emery said: “[He has to] continue working. Work, work, train, work. When he can have minutes to play, try and play well.

“George [Hemmings] is playing fantastic; Alysson is also understanding things well and is giving us things I want.

“Alysson is also understanding things well and is giving us things I want. [Ibrahim] Mbaye also responded well. We want a competitive team and players to compete in the style we have.

“Garnacho is a little bit behind because of some circumstances we had in pre-season. It is time to be patient for the time he needs.”

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