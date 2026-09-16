Garnacho reposts JJ Gabriel video in sobering warning of Man Utd regret

Alejandro Garnacho’s TikTok repost suggests he’s a man looking to turn over a new leaf, or at least indicates he’s someone capable of acknowledging his own mistakes.

But the now Aston Villa player thinking that he serves as a warning to JJ Gabriel as the teenager seeks an exit from Manchester United shows a lack of self awareness typical of a forward whose career has gone from bad to worse to non-existent. Gabriel probably won’t thank him for highlighting the comparison right now.

15-year-old JJ Gabriel has become the story of the week after it was revealed he had ‘asked to quit’ Man Utd by ‘sending formal notice of intention to cancel his registration with immediate effect’.

The great and good from across Europe, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, are now circling for ‘Kid Messi’ after his entourage have reportedly grown frustrated with his lack of progression at United having been named Premier League Under-18 player of the year last term.

Michael Carrick snubbing Gabriel for the Red Devils’ Champions League clash with Sabah is thought to have been the ‘final straw’ for his camp.

United should be applauded, not criticised, for their ‘kid glove’ handling of Gabriel, amid suggestions they should welcome his exit to uphold their ‘no d***heads’ policy,which undoubtedly played a part in Garnacho’s exit from Old Trafford.

The Argentina international, like Gabriel, was held up as the future of United, albeit at a slightly more advanced stage of his career – his debut came when he was 17 having moved from Atletico Madrid just over a year earlier.

Even if we’re to assume they have similar levels of quality, and reports of Gabriel’s impact through the age groups at Carrington suggests he’s expected to have a far brighter future, there’s a clear difference in the timing of their exits, willingly ignored by Garnacho in his slightly odd repost of repentance.

Alejandro Garnacho has reposted this video on TikTok following the JJ Gabriel news. pic.twitter.com/D0XFFwpC2D — utdreport (@utdreport) September 16, 2026

After flopping at Chelsea and now failing to get a game at Aston Villa, it appears Garnacho has now accepted it was a mistake not to make the most of life at one of the biggest clubs in world football. It’s a grass isn’t always greener warning for Gabriel.

But having briefly been one of The Untouchables at Old Trafford with Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund, Garnacho’s form took a dip, his attitude followed and he was out in the cold under Ruben Amorim, who pushed him out of the club rather than the man himself forcing a move.

There were good times, as shown in the video, but the air around the winger had turned toxic. By contrast, Gabriel – absurd though this is given his age – would be leaving United at the peak of his powers. After Bruno Fernandes there probably won’t be too many players on the United books that the club would be more keen to retain.

Who’s to say if Gabriel will end up regretting a United exit as Garnacho now apparently does. But the repost should certainly serve as a warning, not least because the 15-year-old has been tarred with the same brush as a narcissistic prima donna with belief in himself not grounded in reality.