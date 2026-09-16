Why Man Utd ‘have to win’ JJ Gabriel battle as Real Madrid enter the race

JJ Gabriel is one of the brighest starlets at Man Utd.

Man Utd have been told they “have to win” their battle to keep JJ Gabriel amid interest from elite clubs around Europe and in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have one of the hottest prospects in world football on their hands with JJ Gabriel, who is set to turn 16 in October, already attracting interest from numerous clubs.

The Man Utd youth star scored a hat-trick in one half of football last week as he played against FC Sabah’s Under-19s on his UEFA Youth League debut with excitement growing over his talent.

But that was extinguished on Tuesday, from a Man Utd perspective, with the Daily Telegraph revealing that ‘Kid Messi’ aka JJ Gabriel ‘has unexpectedly asked to quit’ Old Trafford.

The report added: ‘In a move that has shocked United and is almost unprecedented, Gabriel – whose full name is Joseph Junior Andreou Gabriel – has sent formal notice that he wishes to cancel his registration at the club with immediate effect to become a free agent.

‘It is understood that Gabriel is not in line to join another club immediately, but has decided he wants to leave United – the club he has played for since the age of 11.’

READ: Fabrizio Romano rates chances of JJ Gabriel U-turn on leaving Man Utd – ‘very open situation’

Further reports since claimed that Man Utd have no intention of allowing JJ Gabriel to leave with Sir Jim Ratcliffe very keen to see him stay at Old Trafford.

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook insists that it would be “a real kick in the face” to Man Utd if the Red Devils lost JJ Gabriel to Chelsea.

Crook began: “This is not a massive surprise to me…

“The messaging coming out of United was that they were confident of securing his future despite whispers coming from Chelsea.

“Also, clubs on the continent, Arsenal, Manchester City as well. Now we hear that he’s asked to leave…”

Crook added: “If he were to leave, it would raise questions again of how the club is being run.

“You look at the history of Man United, the DNA, it’s all about the young, homegrown talent bursting into the first team.

“If one of their own decides that his future is better served, particularly somewhere like Chelsea, that’s a real kick in the face.”

Crook continued: “You think not just about the patience of it, but the people around them and how much of this is being led by JJ Gabriel’s advisors, his family, and how much is his own doing.

READ: Clear frontrunner to sign Man Utd starlet JJ Gabriel revealed as Euro giants could hijack Chelsea

“What he did do, and this is quite common now, is he deleted all reference of Man United on his social media, so I guess the writing was on the wall when he did that.”

Crook insists that Man Utd “have no intention” to accept JJ Gabriel’s request but he warned that the Red Devils “have to win” the battle to protect their reputation.

‘I think that’s a really bad look for Ratcliffe and the Glazers’ – Crook

On Gabriel, Crook explained: “I think they feel as if time is on their side. United don’t have to accept the request… they have no intention of doing that.

“But clearly, the reason this has happened now is because of the interest from other clubs – Chelsea are certainly one who are keen, Bayern Munich over in Germany too.

“He’s so good that he’s going to have his pick of the teams.

“This is a difficult battle for Man United, but I think optically, it’s one that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have to win because Man United can’t attract top senior players anymore, Elliot Anderson for a prime example.

“If they start losing their best young players to Premier League rivals as well, then I think that’s a really bad look for Ratcliffe and the Glazers.”

TalkSPORT insists that Real Madrid and Barcelona ‘have both made pitches for several months, with interested clubs being told Gabriel was unhappy during pre-season’.

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