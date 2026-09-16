According to reports, two issues are currently ‘preventing’ Bruno Fernandes from signing a new Manchester United contract.

After a move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer 2025 transfer window looked likely, Fernandes proved his worth to Man Utd during the 2025/26 campaign.

United’s captain was arguably the Premier League’s best player last season, helping Michael Carrick’s side to qualify for the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League.

Now, it is hardly surprising that Man Utd are keen to keep Fernandes beyond the end of his current contract, especially because he has been linked with several European giants in recent months.

Fernandes’ current deal expires in 2027, but Man Utd have the option to extend his contract on the same terms until 2028.

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Still, the Red Devils want to extend his deal beyond 2028, and a bonus for the Premier League giants is that Fernandes reportedly wants to stay.

Two ‘issues’ blocking a new deal for Bruno Fernandes

However, our colleagues at TEAMtalk and journalist Graeme Bailey are reporting that an ‘agreement’ between Man Utd and Fernandes is ‘not yet close’, though his camp has been ‘informed’ that the club ‘intend to exercise their option’ to extend his deal until 2028.

It is said that two ‘issues’ are currently ‘preventing’ a new deal for Fernandes, with the length of his deal and a potential pay rise issues to be resolved.

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On the length of Fernandes’ contract, Bailey explained: “Fernandes wants to sign, he wants to pledge the rest of his career to United and they are open to a deal.

“I am told the initial outline from United’s end is that they would look at an initial three-year deal with at least one year option.

“But three-years would be 2029 and Bruno’s camp want a little more, and there is also the aspect of a significant wage rise which is part of the talks.”

Bailey has also reported that Man Utd should be wary of having a repeat of the Mohamed Salah situation at Liverpool with Fernandes.

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Bailey explains: “United are not worried, things are progressing but only to a certain extent.

“Whilst United would never confirm this, it has been suggested to me that should bear in mind recent long-term deals that were handed out to the likes of Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, two of the biggest in their history and safe to say with their owners FSG had their time over, would perhaps not commit to.

“United have to take this sort of thing into account, they have the Marcus Rashford huge wage packet to consider too, at least in the short term whilst deals for Andre Onana and Mason Mount are only getting larger every year and is a consideration.

“As it stands, United have Fernandes tied down until he is 34. It remains to be seen how many more years they will add to that.”