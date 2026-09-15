Chelsea are reportedly the ‘clear frontrunner’ to sign Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel, but there is also interest from Real Madrid.

On Tuesday afternoon, it emerged that 15-year-old Gabriel has dramatically decided to leave Man Utd.

The talented teenager is considered one of Europe’s best up-and-coming talents, having been earmarked as a future star.

Therefore, Gabriel is considered a huge asset at Man Utd, but they could now lose the forward in the coming weeks/months.

Gabriel is reportedly pursuing an immediate exit from Man Utd, and this is partly because he is attracting interest from top clubs across Europe.

However, our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that Chelsea are now the ‘clear frontrunner’ to sign Gabriel as they ‘lead the race’ to sign him from Man Utd.

READ: Three reasons for JJ Gabriel decision to leave Man Utd revealed after Carrick call was final straw



The same report has listed the wide array of clubs interested in JJ Gabriel. They stated: ‘Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are among the European giants to have made contact.

‘Gabriel also has open offers from Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and Manchester City, but it is Chelsea who we understand are currently the clear front-runners to lure him away from United.’

Real Madrid trying to beat FC Barcelona to land JJ Gabriel

As mentioned, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also in the running for Gabriel, and The Daily Mail are reporting that Jose Mourinho’s side are making a ‘stunning move’ to beat their rivals to land the teenager.

READ MORE: Man Utd legend Butt makes Carrick sack prediction as three transfer decisions could cost him

The report claims Real Madrid are now a ‘major threat’, while they have also revealed why Gabriel can join a European team before he turns 18.

They explain:

‘Respected figures in academy circles have told Confidential that Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid are now seen as a major threat to Barcelona’s hopes of signing the youngster, with a number of England’s top clubs aware that it may now come down to a tug-of-war between the two Spanish giants. ‘Because he owns an Irish passport, Gabriel is eligible to join a team in Europe at the age of 16. English players are only allowed to go abroad at 18 under current rules.’

Despite this, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano has stated that Man Utd are still trying to keep Gabriel.

He said on X: ‘JJ Gabriel, NOT even involved in the training sessions with Manchester United in the last 48 hours.

‘Decisions follows JJ Gabriel’s camp asking to leave Man Utd earlier this week.

‘#MUFC still trying to keep him & find a way to resolve the issue.’

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