Liverpool ‘act in advance’ to secure £130m transfer with no discount as Euro ‘sharks’ circle

Rayan has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool have made a move to “get ahead” in the transfer race to sign Bournemouth star Rayan for £130m, according to reports.

The Reds lost Mohamed Salah at the end of last season with the Egypt international eventually deciding to join Turkish side Trabzonspor over the summer.

Liverpool brought in Victor Munoz from Osasuna and Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain to cover for the loss of Salah but the Reds are still on the lookout for a predominantly right-sided winger.

Most of their current wingers are used to playing on the left-hand side with Liverpool working until deadline day to try and get a right-sided signing over the line.

Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh and Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr were two players they made bids for but eventually gave up before the transfer window closed.

Bournemouth forward Rayan has been put forward on numerous occasions as a potential target and it now looks nailed on that Liverpool will make a serious move.

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ESPN Brazil journalist Bruno Andrade has confirmed reports that Liverpool have spoken to people close to the Braizlian and some inside Bournemouth.

Although Liverpool haven’t made an official approach to Bournemouth yet, it is now clear that the Reds are interested in bringing Rayan to Anfield in the upcoming transfer windows.

The Brazilian journalist insists that “sharks” around Europe are now circling for Rayan with Liverpool and other clubs now acting in advance so they don’t get left behind in the race.

Andrade explained: “The idea in the European market is that people or clubs want to get ahead of the game because Rayan has been playing incredibly well.

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“Clubs have the perception that whoever doesn’t get ahead will be left behind and miss out on the player. So they want to act in advance.”

Liverpool will not get any change from £130m – Andrade

As previously reported, the release clause in Rayan’s contract is £130m and Andrade insists that Bournemouth will not give Liverpool or another club any discount on the deal.

Andrade added: “The message is clear, obvious, and there won’t be a discount of even one cent.

“Whoever wants to sign Rayan in January, whether from the Premier League or another European club, has to pay the value of the clause.”

Andrade doubled down on what he’s heard about Bournemouth’s stance, he continued: “There won’t be a discount, there won’t be a lower payment. It’s either that or the player stays.”

TalkSPORT duo Alex Crook and Ben Jacobs said during the summer transfer market that Rayan is ‘considered a dream target’ for Liverpool.

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