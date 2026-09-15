Andoni Iraola has revealed that he “liked” his side’s “energy” against Tottenham Hotspur after winning 3-1 at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Under Iraola, Liverpool have had a mixed start to the 2025/26 campaign, but they progressed past Tottenham in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday.

The Reds had to overcome some nervy moments, but they were clinical in attack and won 3-1 thanks to great goals by Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Speaking post-match, Iraola’s main positive from the win against Spurs was that he “liked the energy” from his side.

“I am pleased with the performance. I think there have been different phases in the game but overall I liked the energy. We scored but I am happy because we are in the next round,” Iraola told BBC 5 Live.

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“I think at 2-0, they have to take a risk and win some territory. We were defending well but conceding a lot of set-pieces and when they scored that put us under some pressure. Luckily for us we found a way to score a third and finish the game properly.”

On Szoboszlai’s goal: “I think the thing with Dom is when he is going to shoot he has a chance to score.

“With him you believe because he has done it before. He is a great finisher.”

On Andy Robertson, he added: “I think he deserves all this and I was happy. I was thinking he honestly deserves this because he has given so much to Liverpool.”

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“It was close to the version we want…”

In another interview, Iraola admitted that the performance against Spurs was “closer to the version we want”, with his sides renowned for an energetic high press and work rate.

“I think the game was quite different phases. We were pushing a lot and then went ahead but once we were ahead they were close to our zones, especially set pieces we were suffering. I think we’ve been good,” Iraola told ITV Sport.

“I felt the team during good phases today, it felt like energy and everyone pushing. It was close to the version we want.”

On returning to Bournemouth at the weekend, he added: “I know the game is very difficult. You see how many they lose in a season and it is a difficult place to go. To win there you have to be really good.”

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