Fabrizio Romano has rated Manchester United’s chances of getting JJ Gabriel to change his mind on leaving the Premier League giants.

15-year-old Gabriel has been earmarked as a future star of world football, so he is a huge asset for Man Utd.

However, it emerged on Tuesday that the talented teenager has informed Man Utd of his desire to leave, partly because he has interest from top clubs across Europe.

There is said to be a ‘clear frontrunner’ in the race to sign Gabriel, though Man Utd are still keen to keep the forward beyond the end of his contract next summer.

However, Romano has rated Man Utd’s chances of getting Gabriel to change his mind on leaving.

“JJ Gabriel and his camp has informed officially Manchester United already three days ago that he wants to leave the club,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

READ: Three reasons for JJ Gabriel decision to leave Man Utd revealed after Carrick call was final straw

“JJ Gabriel is asking for contract termination. There is now a dispute between Manchester United and JJ Gabriel on the terms of this potential exit. Manchester United still trying to keep the player at the club.

“At the moment looks difficult for Man United, less than 50% that they can change the situation and keep the player, but the club message today is ‘we will try, we are still talking, we are still trying to sort the situation.'”

“It’s a very open situation…”

Romano has also shed light on the interest in Gabriel, with his future a “very open situation”.

“JJ Gabriel is considering different opportunities,” Romano continued.

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“One year ago Manchester City were pushing to sign JJ Gabriel and then the player decided to stay at Manchester United. Manchester United are ready to try again until the very end or they will lose the player.

“JJ Gabriel is no longer training with Manchester United. In the last two, three days he didn’t train. The situation is getting very tense, very complicated.

“The best clubs in the world all of them want JJ Gabriel. I’m not sure the player is 100% eventually going to another English club. There are many rumours about Chelsea.

“Real Madrid is a club we have to take in consideration. Barcelona is a club we have to take in consideration. Paris and Bayern made some calls. I would keep close eye to Spain. It’s a very open situation.”

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