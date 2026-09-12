Andoni Iraola makes promise to Liverpool midfielder Jamie Carragher believes is ‘never going to play’

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has said that Wataru Endo will get chances under him this season.

Endo has yet to make an appearance for Liverpool so far this campaign.

The Japanese defensive midfielder was an unused substitute for Liverpool during their goalless draw with Fulham at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

After the game, Iraola explained why Endo has not played yet for Liverpool this season and has promised the 33-year-old that he will get playing time in the coming weeks and months.

Andoni Iraola on Wataru Endo after Liverpool 0-0 Fulham

Iraola told Liverpool’s official website about Endo: “I think Wata lost quite a lot of the pre-season.

“I think he’s still not at his best but he’s training very well.

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“The problem is, in front of him in his position I have a lot of players.

“He’s competing against a lot of players because we are also giving minutes to try Ryan [Gravenberch], Alexis [Mac Allister], Dom [Szoboszlai], players that I am selecting right now.

“But Wata is definitely a player that I like and for sure he will have his moments.”

Endo has been on the books of Liverpool since 2023 and is under contract at the Merseyside club until the summer of 2027.

The 33-year-old former VfB Stuttgart midfielder has made 87 appearances for Liverpool so far in his career, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process.

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Earlier this month, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said that Endo will not play again for the Reds, and neither will Italian winger Federico Chiesa.

Carragher said on The Overlap: “Liverpool have got two players in the squad who are never going to play.

“And there are all these quotas, you can only have 17 players and all that.

“They have got Chiesa and Endo.

“It’s like they are never going to kick a ball.

“Endo should have been moved on.

“He has done great, a bit of a cult hero.”

Iraola also reflected on Liverpool’s failure to win against Fulham and said: “I think what was lacking was quite clear.

“I think it’s the first game since I’m here that we’ve had problems to create chances to score goals, to make the difference offensively.

“That’s the main reason that we couldn’t create as many chances as we wanted.

“We haven’t scored a goal and that’s why we go with just one point.”

The Liverpool manager added: “I think there is a lack of freshness, definitely – we cannot hide it.

“I think it’s the worst turnaround in terms of 60-something hours between the games, after a very big game the other day.

“But this is going to happen more times.

“Maybe with one more day but sometimes it’s going to be the same way during the season.

“We have to adapt to these circumstances.

“And it’s these kind of games that you need to win sometimes with a set-play, sometimes with the shot from the edge, sometimes from a moment of brilliance from the offensive players, and we haven’t had that today.

“We’ve been clearly not as good offensively as we’ve been [in] other days.”

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