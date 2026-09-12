Liverpool believe they’ve hit the jackpot with £60m transfer deal – ‘one of the very best’

Liverpool believe that they have pulled off a real coup by signing Jeremy Jacquet, according to a report.

On February 2, 2026, Liverpool announced on their official website that they had reached an agreement with Rennes for the transfer of Jacquet in the summer of 2026.

Liverpool agreed to pay French club Rennes as much as £60million for the youngster.

On July 1, Liverpool confirmed that the deal had gone through, and that the defender was officially a player for the Premier League club.

The 21-year-old France Under-21 international central defender said at the time: “I feel really good, the first impressions are good and I am very happy to start here.

“I am very happy.

READ: Premier League goalkeepers ranked: David Raya still sets the standard, lowly Alisson

“When I see the facilities, I can see myself there.

“I feel good here and I am very excited to get started.

“For me it’s a big dream, it’s a big club.

“A club like Liverpool, it’s a big dream for me.”

Jacquet has since developed into a key player for Liverpool under manager Andoni Iraola and has been a regular for the Reds this season, starring in the Premier League and the Champions League.

READ MORE: Ten Premier League transfers that will definitely happen in 2027

Liverpool seriously impressed with Jeremy Jacquet

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool believe that they ‘have hit the jackpot’ with the £60m transfer deal for Jacquet.

The reliable transfer news outlet has claimed that Liverpool believe that the youngster will end up becoming a world-class defender and one of the best players on the planet.

One source told TEAMtalk: “The club were confident they had secured one of the very best young defenders in Jacquet and he is proving that.

“He has been such a good fit for the squad, for Andoni and for the English game.

“It can’t be downplayed just how big an impression he has made.”

The report has added: ‘Jacquet’s development was one of the major reasons Liverpool were prepared to commit such a significant fee in January, with the club viewing him as a long-term defensive cornerstone rather than simply an immediate replacement for Ibrahima Konate, who departed on a free transfer for Real Madrid.’

READ NEXT: Ranking the 16 Liverpool signings made under Richard Hughes