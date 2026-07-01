Liverpool announce £60m signing with double exit now most likely

Liverpool have completed the signing of Jeremy Jacquet who hinted at why he chose the Reds over Chelsea, while a double exit is now on the cards.

Long before Liverpool waved goodbye to Ibrahima Konate, a deal to bring in Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes was sealed.

It was back in early-February that Liverpool pre-agreed the £60m (£55m plus £5m in add-ons) signing. At that time, the hope was he’d play with Konate rather than take his place.

Ultimately, Liverpool weren’t able to convince Konate to pen fresh terms, with the 27-year-old now a Real Madrid player.

That has put greater emphasis and spotlight on 20-year-old Jacquet who the Reds have now confirmed has completed his switch to Anfield.

A club statement on Wednesday morning read: ‘Liverpool have completed the signing of defender Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais on a long-term contract, subject to international clearance.

‘The Reds agreed a deal to bring the Frenchman to the club earlier this year and the transfer is set to be ratified in the coming days.’

Jacquet has signed a five-year contract with an option for an extra year. He’s effectively under Liverpool’s control until the end of the 2031/32 campaign.

Jacquet signs, but double exit ‘most likely’

With Jacquet costing £60m in total, Victor Munoz arriving for £34.5m, and the Reds seeking expensive signings in central midfield and at least one more on the wings, exits are anticipated.

Andy Robertson has already joined Tottenham, Konate is at the Bernabeu and Mohamed Salah will leave, though none of that trio are bringing Liverpool a transfer fee.

As such, The Athletic recently stated it’s now ‘most likely’ that Liverpool sell Curtis Jones and Federico Chiesa this summer.

They declared: ‘Curtis Jones and Federico Chiesa are the most likely to leave this summer, although both will still need talks with new head coach Andoni Iraola first.

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‘Inter have submitted two bids for Jones — the last, around €25million (£21.7m; $28.7m) — this summer, but both have fallen short of the number for Liverpool to consider selling.’

Reports elsewhere have stated Liverpool’s magic number for Jones is £40m, which looks ambitious given he’s only got a year left on his contract.

Jeremy Jacquet hints why he chose Liverpool over Chelsea

Liverpool famously beat Chelsea to Jacquet’s signature when pre-agreeing his arrival at the beginning of the year.

And in a Q&A conducted by the Reds, Jacquet hinted at why he chose Liverpool over the Blues.

When asked ‘why was Liverpool the right club for you’, Jacquet responded: “It’s a legendary club, and the football philosophy and project really appealed to me.

“My family and I believe we have made the right choice and we feel really happy here.”

Furthermore, Jacquet suggested the appeal of playing alongside a legendary defender like Virgil van Dijk was significant.

He said: “Of course, I’m really excited to line up alongside a great player like him. I think he’s up there with the best centre-backs in the world currently, so I can only learn from him.”