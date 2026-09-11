Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola has been tipped to permanently change Ronald Araujo’s position following his move from Barcelona.

Araujo joined Liverpool from Barcelona in the summer on loan with an option to buy for around £47m.

This signing came out of nowhere, but Araujo is already proving his worth after impressing at right-back during Wednesday’s 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid.

Araujo’s versatility was one of the reasons behind Liverpool’s decision to sign him, and the natural centre-back provides more defensive solidity when he fills in at right-back ahead of Jeremie Frimpong.

Ex-Liverpool star Stephen Warnock thinks his former club will ‘regret’ not signing a right-back in the summer, but he has told our colleagues at TEAMtalk that he thinks Araujo will now continue to play there instead of at centre-back.

“Quite simply, yes!” Warnock told TEAMtalk when asked whether Liverpool will regret not signing a right-back in the summer.

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“The only way it won’t is either if Conor Bradley comes back sooner than expected and hits the ground running. But that will be very difficult for him as he’d had so many injuries as of late. Psychologically, it is going to be difficult for him too.

“The other way Liverpool will get away with it is with a change in the way they play, which would involve keeping Ronald Araujo at right-back and Jeremie Jacquet playing centre-half alongside Van Dijk and almost playing as a three at the back, allowing [Milos] Kerkez a little bit more freedom down the left-hand side with less responsibility in the full-back role.”

Stephen Warnock issues verdict on Andoni Iraola

Despite this, Warnock still has faith in Iraola to find the right solution to improve Liverpool.

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He continued: “I’ve got a lot of trust in Iraola.

“When he first came in at Bournemouth, he didn’t win in 10 games, he didn’t have players to play in certain positions, and he altered their position; look at Ryan Fraser playing centre-midfield- who would have thought he’d be a holding midfielder…?”

Warnock has also commented on Frimpong and Milos Kerkez’s struggles at Liverpool.

“I just don’t think Frimpong is a right-back,” Warnock added.

“I think when we talk about the right-wing position at Liverpool, we’ll see him higher up the pitch with less defensive responsibilities this season – if he can get a game there!

“He looks like someone who thinks the club is bigger than he thought, and he didn’t quite realise how much of a microscope is always on him. And that’s something that he’s got to work on psychologically.

“I think both of Kerkez and Frimpong look really low on confidence.”

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