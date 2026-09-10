Ronald Araujo reaches decision on Liverpool future as Reds hold £47m option

Ronald Araujo has made up his mind to stay at Liverpool in the long term, with the Barcelona-owned defender informing his agent and family of his decision, according to a report.

Araujo joined Liverpool from Barcelona on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have the option to make the deal permanent for £47.14million next summer.

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool have not paid Barcelona a loan fee for Araujo and will cover the entirely of his salary during his time at Anfield.

The Uruguay international defender is also said to have taken a pay cut.

The 27-year-old is a versatile defender who can operate as a centre-back or as a right-back.

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Araujo has also made a positive impact at Liverpool, providing one assist in four appearances for Andoni Iraola’s side so far this season.

It has now emerged that Araujo is very happy at Liverpool and wants to make his loan deal permanent.

Ronald Araujo wants permanent Liverpool deal

According to an X account with 758,000 followers and run by a team of five elite reporters, the Uruguayan star has told his agent and family of his desire to stay at Liverpool.

The account posted on X at 9:17am on September 10: “Exclusive

“Ronald Araujo has already told his agent and family that he wants to move to #LFC after his loan ends.

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“Liverpool holds an option to buy him permanently for around £47 million.”

Liverpool are happy with Ronald Araujo

Liverpool, too, seem to be happy with how things have gone for Araujo at Anfield so far.

The defender provided the assist for Dominik Szoboszlai’s goal against Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the 40th minute with a smart back-heel.

Szoboszlai said about Araujo after the 2-1 Champions League win: “Happy for him as well.

“You have to ask him if he meant it, thanks to him again as well.”

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola said about the Barcelona-owned defender after the win against Atletico: “We probably don’t value him offensively, but he’s got good crossing ability, smart on his decision-making also.

“Players like Jeremie Frimpong, Kostas [Tsimikas], haven’t started many games, probably disappointed, but they have to come on and help us a lot… even for 5 mins like Kostas today, did well, calm on the ball, this is very valuable for the team.”

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