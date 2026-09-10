Ornstein tips Man Utd to open £60m talks for ‘best left-back in the country’

Manchester United could turn their attention to Bournemouth star Adrien Truffert after missing out on Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall, David Ornstein has suggested.

Man Utd approached Newcastle for Hall over the summer, only to be told he was definitely not for sale. Newcastle had already seen Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes leave, and they were never going to let Hall depart as well.

Man Utd ultimately decided not to bring in a new left-back, instead postponing their move for Hall until next summer.

However, that has allowed Newcastle to agree a new contract with the 22-year-old. It does not include a release clause, which means Michael Carrick’s side will find it very difficult to sign Hall at the end of the campaign.

Man Utd are now evaluating which other left-backs they will be able to move for in the summer of 2027.

Jorge Salinas (Racing Santander), Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge), David Raum (RB Leipzig) and Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) have all caught their attention, but now Truffert is being considered, too.

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On The Athletic FC Podcast, Ornstein said: “Not many clubs recruited in that left-back position, which means there’s going to be a need on the horizon.

“Truffert has a really good age profile [he’s 25 in November]. He’s the sort of player that you could see moving.

“Manchester United were one team that we talked about with left-backs over the window, and there will be more. It is going to be an interesting one.

“I’m hearing a value of around £60m and that there’s potentially a deal to be done next summer. I could see him being capable of playing for one of the biggest clubs.”

Our friends at TEAMtalk revealed back in May that Truffert is on United’s left-back shortlist.

The Frenchman could actually end up being a better signing for Carrick than Hall.

After Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle last weekend, talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy reacted to a caller praising Truffert by saying: “You’re absolutely right – what a baller he is. I think he could be the best left-back in the country right now.”

Adrien Truffert ‘a damn good left-back’ – Jason Cundy

Jamie O’Hara then suggested Hall and Nico O’Reilly of Manchester City are also candidates for that tag, to which Cundy replied: “By the way, [he] struggled a bit today, Lewis Hall, and I’m a big fan.

“Listen, Truffert will get a big move, and do you know who should go for him? Man Utd.

“I’ve seen him last season. This is not just me picking up for this season. He is a damn good left-back.

“I’ve seen enough of Truffert in the Premier League last season since [Milos] Kerkez has gone to Liverpool, I promise you.

“They [Man Utd] are after Lewis Hall, but I mean, Bournemouth will drive a hard bargain, but Man Utd need a left-back!”

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