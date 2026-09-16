Arsenal keep in touch with Real Madrid star as Gunners receive Vinicius Junior boost

Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior have been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal are still in touch over a potential move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, while they could also have another chance of bringing Vinicius Junior to north London.

The Gunners brought in Christos Tzolis to replace Leandro Trossard – who moved to Turkish side Besiktas – in the summer but Arsenal were also working hard to sign another marquee attacker before the end of the transfer window.

With Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus also allowed to leave the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal made attempts to sign Morgan Rogers, Julian Alvarez and Vinicius Jr at various times over the summer.

Rodrygo was also understood to be one of the names on their shortlist of left-sided wingers ahead of the summer transfer window but his injury put paid to any chance of a transfer to Arsenal.

However, TEAMtalk have revealed that Arsenal are ‘keeping in touch with Rodrygo’s camp’ as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury picked up against Getafe in March.

The Brazil international is ‘confident he can return before Christmas’ and Arsenal ‘remain huge admirers of Rodrygo and had previously held talks regarding the attacker, with sources understanding that, before his injury, he was very close to the top of their summer list of left-sided attacking targets’.

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After failing to sign Vinicius Jr over the summer and enquiring about another Real Madrid star in Endrick, it is understood that ‘Rodrygo is back on their shortlist’.

TEAMtalk adds: ‘We understand Rodrygo remains firmly among those options, with Arsenal retaining a strong appreciation of his quality and versatility.

‘Much will depend on how his recovery progresses over the coming months, but Arsenal are continuing to keep a close eye on his situation.’

Could Arsenal have another chance of signing Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid?

Arsenal could perhaps get another chance at signing Rodrygo’s team-mate, Vinicius Jr, too with journalist Tomás González-Martín questioning why Real Madrid decided to renew his contract.

González-Martín said on Doctor Jota’s YouTube channel: “I wouldn’t have renewed his contract.

“It was a rushed renewal because Rodri Hernández ultimately didn’t come to Real Madrid. That’s why Vinícius and Diomande were announced on the same day. Vinícius will be there until he’s 32.

“Unlike Figo, who reinvented himself as a number 8, the Brazilian isn’t suited for that role. The day he loses his speed; he’ll be a nobody in football. I didn’t like the renewal, because Madrid had already signed Diomande and had Espí.”

González-Martín reckons Real Madrid might get the best out of Kylian Mbappe by dropping Vinicius Jr, he added: “It would really benefit Kylian Mbappé if Carlos Espí played instead of Vinícius Júnior, because Espí would play as the number 9 while Mbappé played just behind him.

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“He would score goals and create space for Mbappé, offering more than Vini does. Mourinho is going to have a word with the Brazilian to get him to perform better in terms of dribbling and beating his man.

“He isn’t contributing anything during matches and considering his contract – €24m net over six seasons – he needs to be the one deciding games.

“If he keeps losing the ball, failing to break down the defense, getting distracted, clashing with defenders, and taking the bait on every provocation… that just won’t do. Vinícius is 26, and he’s going to start losing his speed once he hits 28.”

Juanma Rodríguez doubts Vinicius Jr will ever be forgiven by some of the fanbase as he flirted with a move away from the club amid interest from Arsenal.

Rodríguez said: “No matter what he does, they have no intention of forgiving him… And yet, they’re just going to have to lump it, because he’s signed a contract extension for another five years. It’s a situation that’s hard to resolve.”

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Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit thinks there is the potential for Vinicius Junior to upset the Gunners dressing room and he was glad to see him stay at Real Madrid.

Petit told BoyleSports: “I consider Vinicius Jr to be an incredibly gifted player. However, regarding his mentality, I am uncertain if he aligns well with the team. That is merely my perspective. I watch numerous humble players at Arsenal.

“Therefore, introducing someone who is entirely different could pose a problem, particularly given Arteta’s management style. Consider the incident between Vinicius Jr and José Mourinho in the recent match between Real Betis and Real Madrid.

“It reminded me of the situation with Xabi Alonso last season when he refused to shake his hand. Vinicius Jr faces considerable criticism from fans, the media, and social platforms, yet during those instances, he showed an inappropriate message.

“I believe he represents a fortunate escape for Arsenal, considering that moment. While I would have loved to see a player of Vinicius Jr.’s calibre at Arsenal, his mentality and ego would likely have created a challenging environment to manage.”

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