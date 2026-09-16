Former Tottenham man Alan Brazil has reacted to the latest performance of a Spurs man he feels has “had his chances,” simply stating “oh no.”

The north London club are still yet to beat a Premier League side this season. In the league, they’ve gone four matches without a win – only two draws have kept them out of the relegation places.

They beat Championship side Charlton 5-1 in the second round of the League Cup to tee up a meeting with fellow Premier League giants Liverpool.

The Reds made light work of Tottenham, beating them 3-1, including a wonder goal from midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

Spurs managed their first goal of the season against Premier League opposition when Conor Gallagher got on the scoresheet in the 69th minute, but it ended up solely being a consolation goal.

Gallagher was one of only five Tottenham players who scored over a 7.0 on SofaScore during the game, and some players had woeful ratings.

Wide men Mohammed Kudus and Mathys Tel scored 5.5 and 6.1 respectively.

Some already feel Tel is on his last straw. Former Tottenham man Brazil has no faith in the attacker whenever he plays.

He told talkSPORT: “I’m not a fan. I think he has had his chances, and when I see his name on the teamsheet, I think ‘oh no.’ I don’t rate him, to be honest.”

Jamie O’Hara not a fan of Mathys Tel

Fellow former Spurs man Jamie O’Hara has also criticised Tel following his performance against Liverpool.

He said: “The problem is we don’t take our chances and are soft. Ice creams. We’re like a flake in 30 degree heat.

“And why is Tel still playing? I’d rather Richarlison played.

“He’s guff, he’s terrible, he’s got trampoline feet. He’s everything that’s bad about Tottenham. We signed him for £50m.”

Tel has played in all six games so far this season, five of them from the start, and he’s yet to score or assist.

Scoring has been a wider problem for the Tottenham side, though, with goals only scored in two games, one of which came against Championship opposition.

And they have an important run of games coming up, against fellow strugglers Aston Villa, then Manchester United and Chelsea in the space of three games.

Failing to have a positive result in any of those matches could ramp up pressure on the side and manager Roberto De Zerbi.

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