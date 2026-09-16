Fowler hits out at two Tottenham stars for ‘standing around’ in defeat to Liverpool

Robbie Fowler has singled out two Tottenham players for “standing around” during Spurs’ 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

Alexis Mac Allister got the scoring underway with a wonderful finish from just inside the area to put Liverpool into an early lead at Anfield.

Cody Gakpo then doubled the Reds lead on 54 minutes, only for Tottenham midfielder Conor Gallagher to score on 69 minutes and make it an interesting end to the match.

However, Dominik Szoboszlai emphatically put the game to bed with an extraordinary strike from well outside the box after controlling the ball with his chest.

After a 0-0 draw against Fulham in the Premier League over the weekend, Fowler was pleased to see a more exciting performance against Spurs.

Speaking after the match, Fowler said on ITV: “That’s what this club is all about, the atmosphere tonight.

READ: Iraola’s imperfect Liverpool take shape after Alisson raises concern but De Zerbi, Spurs still miles off

“It was quite a poor performance at the weekend and you need to give the fans something to get behind you.

“They were very, very good tonight. Okay, it wasn’t vintage Liverpool but they’ve done enough, they’ve played the right way.

“They controlled parts of the game, they lost a little bit when the two young lads went off but they were good value for the win tonight.”

Fowler singled out Tottenham stars Lucas Bergvall and Rodrigo Bentancur for “standing around” as Gakpo was allowed time and space to score Liverpool’s second.

The Liverpool legend added: “There are too many Tottenham players standing around.

“You know when Gakpo has the ball that he’s going to cut inside but you see Bergvall and you see Bentancur just standing there.

READ: De Zerbi exit clause mooted with Tottenham tipped to pay settlement on one condition

“Just go across and make his job harder.”

Fowler ‘agrees’ Liverpool are right not to give Mac Allister a new deal

Former Liverpool striker Fowler is happy that the club haven’t given Mac Allister a new contract just yet with the Argentina international needing to continue earning a deal.

Fowler said: “I agree with the club not giving him a new contract yet because you’ve got to earn that right.

“But his performances have been very good since he’s come out and had the argument. I think he’s controlled parts of the game.

“He gets a little bit of luck with the ball falling to him for the goal but what a finish, he puts it into the top corner away from the goalkeeper.”

On Szoboszlai’s spectacular strike, Fowler continued: “Sometimes you put your foot through the ball, you drive through, but that’s a controlled drive.

“He knows exactly what he’s doing, he drives it and it’s going away from the goalkeeper.”

READ NEXT: Petulant man-child Richarlison only has himself to blame for being stuck at Tottenham