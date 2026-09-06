Former Aston Villa man described Alejandro Garnacho as “completely disinterested” during the club’s Premier League match against Hull City on Saturday.

Garnacho has had two Premier League teams since leaving Manchester United in 2025. He headed to Chelsea last season, and after eight goals in the campaign, was moved on to Villa.

There, the Argentine international has played 31 minutes so far, including a 15-minute cameo in the 0-0 draw with Hull on Saturday.

On commentary for the game, former Villan Warnock suggested Garnacho was not particularly enthusiastic about his role in the game.

He said: “You may as well take off Alejandro Garnacho and Tammy Abraham.

“They have done nothing since they have come on the pitch.

“Garnacho going down. He looks completely disinterested. Unai Emery will be furious with his changes.”

F365 highlighted during the first half of the game that Garnacho didn’t look interested in coming on off the bench, clad in hoop earrings which need taking off before he enters the pitch.

Indeed, he’s not making it particularly easy for a seamless change to be made, and that doesn’t give an air of a player who’s eager to get on and change his fortunes after cultivating a reputation as a problem player in recent seasons.

Alejandro Garnacho wants his confidence back

Garnacho stated when he arrived at Villa Park: “I was looking for a club to get my confidence back, so I can try to become the player I was a few years ago in my first years at Manchester United.

“I spoke with the manager and he gave me the confidence to try to help the team here – that’s why I’m here.”

But Garnacho has done little in his three outings at Villa so far to suggest that he’s going to be handed any opportunities from the start.

The wide players Villa used against Hull aside from the Argentine were John McGinn, George Hemmings and Alysson.

New signing from Paris Saint-Germain, Ibrahim Mbaye, was left on the bench, while Villa will soon have attacking talent Johan Manzambi to call upon, when the Swiss international returns from injury.

Garnacho will therefore find himself with more competitions in attacking areas and could find it even harder to make his mark at Villa Park.

He needs to start showing an impact and visibly trying when he does get his chances.

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