Arsenal maintain interest in £237.5million worth of attacking talent in future windows, while Real Madrid could have a say in one of those pursuits.

The Gunners signed just one attacker in the summer: Greek winger Christos Tzolis. He was among a number of targets for the final third, though.

Alongside him were the likes of Vinicius Junior, Julian Alvarez and Morgan Rogers – the pursuits of which all failed for different reasons.

According to BBC Sport insider Sami Mokbel, there were more than 20 targets on Arsenal‘s shortlist in different positions during the summer, which included in attack: Bradley Barcola, Kenan Yildiz, Yan Diomande and Nico Paz.

Barcola and Diomande both headed to new clubs – Liverpool and Real Madrid respectively – while Yildiz remained with Juventus and Paz moved back to Como for €60million (£51.5m) after Real Madrid used their buyback clause for the Argentine international.

They have another buyback for him next summer, worth €80million (£69m), which is far more than the last one was, and is only valid for that window.

Mokbel reveals that Yildiz and Paz ‘continue to be realistic targets moving forwards.’

Eli Junior Kroupi on Arsenal shortlist

Eli Junior Kroupi is said to be another star Arsenal will watch once he has recovered from his current injury.

The Bournemouth star scored 13 goals in his debut Premier League season and was linked with a few big clubs during the summer – and said to be valued above £100million – but suffered a foot injury in July which will keep him out for around four months from the time it occurred.

Yildiz, meanwhile, was being watched by the Gunners in the summer, but Juventus made their stance clear at that time.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano said: “Today, Luciano Spalletti, the manager of Juventus, clarified the situation of Kenan Yildiz.

“We spent the last few weeks hearing about Yildiz and Arsenal.

“The point is that there is no fresh update on Yildiz and Arsenal because to come out and say, ‘Arsenal love Yildiz,’ I don’t think that’s big news.

“It’s been since [a] long time [that] Arsenal appreciate Kenan Yildiz. Mikel Arteta, Andrea Berta, everyone loves the player. That’s not new.

“Luciano Spalletti today says, ‘They can offer whatever they want, €100m [£86m] or whatever, we are Juventus. We are ready to offer Kenan Yildiz what he wants. We are already giving him what he needs.’

“So, Juventus plan with Kenan Yildiz. Luciano Spalletti says, ‘He is too important, Kenan Yildiz, for us.’

“So, [I’m] not anticipating any exit for the Turkish winger.”

READ MORE: Arsenal choose two top transfer targets for January after Arteta eyed Tottenham pair this summer