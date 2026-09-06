Coventry City boss Frank Lampard has shed light on what is currently separating Arsenal and Manchester City.

Lampard‘s side have lost their first three Premier League matches of the 2026/27 season, though this is partly because they have faced Arsenal and Man City during this run.

On the opening night of the new season, Coventry City were outclassed and comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Arsenal, but they put on a much better fight against Man City on Saturday.

Coventry only lost 1-0 to Man City, and they certainly created enough chances to at least draw the match.

After the match, Lampard commented on the “difference” between Arsenal and Man City, having noted that his side were far more comfortable playing against City than the current Premier League champions, presumably due to the gulf in quality between the two sides.

“We’re not playing Manchester City every week,” Lampard said.

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“The Premier League is a high, high level and we’ll play different versions of quality against us.

“What’s more important to the players today is they take confidence out of the performance and we’re disappointed to lose, but in reflection there will be a lot of good taken out of it if we can use it in our mentality.

“Going to Arsenal two weeks ago felt very different, it felt like our first game for 25 years in the Premier League.

“Today felt like a competitive Premier League team coming with a clear idea and a threat, so we must take that forward.”

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Mikel Arteta issues verdict on Arsenal’s Premier League title rivals

Chelsea are also being mooted as a potential Premier League title challenger and they face Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of this game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has backed Chelsea to contend for the title.

“I think they have every ingredient to be in the highest part of the table,” Arteta said.

“Knowing him [Alonso], knowing the history of the club, the quality of the squad that they have, the schedule that they are going to face in relation to other teams – it is very, very possible that is going to be the case.”

On Xabi Alonso joining Chelsea, he added: “I spoke to him before that.

“But really happy for him, as I said. It’s incredible because obviously we have the history that we have together, the same with Andoni.

“To be facing each other in such a level and with the responsibility we have managing some of the top clubs in the country is a really beautiful thing to experience.”

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