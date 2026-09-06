According to reports, Manchester United and another Premier League club were ‘turned down’ by ex-Chelsea flop Christopher Nkunku in the summer.

The Red Devils were active in the summer transfer window, though they decided to use most of their funds on rebuilding their midfield.

They invested around £150m to sign Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans in the summer, while they also landed Karl Darlow and several youngsters.

Man Utd arguably also needed other reinforcements, with a striker, winger and/or left-back. Despite this, they ultimately decided to settle for their current squad, partly because the players they wanted were not available at an affordable price.

But it also appears that they were rejected by at least one target, with a report claiming former Chelsea flop Nkunku snubbed them.

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This is according to German outlet BILD, who have the ‘truth behind his transfer to the Bundesliga’ in the summer.

The 28-year-old has returned to RB Leipzig from AC Milan after previously making his name with the Bundesliga side.

He joined Chelsea from Leipzig in 2023 for around £52m, but he only scored six Premier League goals in 38 appearances before he moved to AC Milan.

Towards the end of this summer’s transfer window, Nkunku re-joined RB Leipzig on loan with an option to buy for around 28 million euros.

BILD have reported that Nkunku ‘turned down’ moves to Man Utd and Newcastle United before his return to RB Leipzig was completed.

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Reason Christopher Nkunku ‘turned down’ Man Utd revealed.

According to the report, this is becuase the player had his heart set on a return to RB Leipzig.

The report explains: ‘[RB Leipzig] Sporting director [Marcel] Schäfer: “The transfer wouldn’t have happened without Christo’s steadfastness. Two Premier League clubs were prepared to go to the limit – we wouldn’t have stood a chance.”

‘According to BILD, Nkunku not only turned down Newcastle but also Manchester United. He only wanted to go to Leipzig.’

Despite this, Man Utd boss Michael Carrick has stated that he was satisfied with their summer transfer business.

Carrick said: “We’ve strengthened from what we had last season, and we finished the season strong, so we’re really positive about where we can get to.

“Realistic from where we’ve been, but we know where we want to get to and positive that we can.”

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