Split image of Manchester United manager Michael Carrick and a shadow, with the Manchester United badge in between - copyright F365

Manchester United have been told why former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde would be the “best fit” to replace current head coach Michael Carrick.

Carrick is under pressure heading into this weekend’s match between Man Utd and fellow strugglers Tottenham Hotspur.

The club legend was named permanent manager after earning Champions League qualification by finishing third in the Premier League as caretaker boss, but Man Utd have arguably reverted to type at the start of this season.

Carrick was arguably not backed enough in the summer transfer window, but Man Utd’s performances haven’t been good enough. They have only picked up five points from their first five Premier League games this season, while they have exited the Carabao Cup.

Man Utd are still reportedly backing Carrick, but they are being linked with several potential replacements.

Now, former AS Monaco and Maccabi Haifa sporting director Tor-Kristian Karlsen has raised Valverde as a candidate for Man Utd, partly because few “can match” his “coaching pedigree”.

“Few can match the 62-year-old for coaching pedigree,” Karlsen told ESPN.

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“Valverde left Athletic Club at the end of last season following a third stint which came 2½ years after winning back-to-back titles with Barcelona from 2017-2019.

“Valverde’s playing style balances possession dominance with quick attacks in transition, often built around speedy wingers and attacking full backs.

“He likes to build his teams on the basis of a strong defensive setup – though that uncharacteristically unravelled during his final season at Athletic Club – and enough pragmatism to adapt his approach to the quality within in his squad.

“In turn, this makes for consistent results and teams that are rarely outsmarted.”

Why Ernesto Valverde would suit Man Utd more than Tottenham Hotspur

Karlsen has also explained why Valverde would be a better fit for Man Utd than Premier League rivals Spurs.

“What makes his candidacy for Spurs or United less likely, however, is that his craftsmanship has gone somewhat under the radar outside Spain (and Greece, where he had two positive spells with Olympiacos),” Karlsen added.

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“For better or worse, these days it’s unlikely that a foreign head coach would be introduced to the Premier League at such an advanced point in his career.

“Best fit: Manchester United. Valverde tends to rely on fast, direct wingers who constantly look to stretch the opposition or take players on (rather than the playmaking kind), with much of the organisational responsibility in the attacking half coming from a box-to-box No. 8 or No. 10 behind the striker.

“He is also less dogmatic than many other coaches about insisting that his centre backs dictate the build-up from deep.

“That may well suit United, given that this is not an area in which their defenders are particularly strong.”

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