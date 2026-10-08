According to reports, Manchester United have now made a ‘new offer’ to keep JJ Gabriel, though he is still ‘almost certain’ to leave.

During the international break, 16-year-old Gabriel decided to leave Man Utd to continue his development elsewhere, and he wanted to depart immediately.

This did not happen because Man Utd refused to cancel his contract and have retained hope that they could change his mind about leaving.

Gabriel has long been earmarked as a future star of world football, so his exit would be a huge blow for the Red Devils.

And in recent days, it has looked increasingly likely that Gabriel will ultimately leave Man Utd, partly because he is attracting interest from Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. He is also said to have demanded a huge salary as part of four ultimatums.

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Despite this, a new report from The Guardian claims Man Utd have now ‘offered a new deal’ to Gabriel, but he is still ‘almost certain’ to leave despite this ‘fresh’ proposal.

Reason for Man Utd ‘new offer’ for JJ Gabriel revealed

Man Utd will themselves know that a new deal is unlikely to be accepted, and the report has shed light on why it has been offered.

The report claims:

‘Under Premier League youth rules, Gabriel would have been able to leave for a rival for nothing in January if the club had not offered him a formal scholarship for next season. The Guardian can reveal that the offer has now been lodged with the player. ‘Whether he accepts it or not – and it appears unlikely he will stay at Old Trafford – any Premier League club must now negotiate a fee directly with United for the player. If one is not reached, compensation will be set by a Professional Football Compensation Committee tribunal. At a tribunal, United would expect to receive in excess of £3m, plus a clause in the deal granting them 20% of his next transfer fee.’

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Gabriel and his family have been criticised for how they have been handling his potential exit from Man Utd, but ex-England star Emile Heskey, whose sons are in Manchester City’s academy, has empathy for those involved.

“I get it from the point of view of the parents. A lot of these talented boys are very impatient and they don’t want to bide their time to try and dislodge someone. The reality is, you’ve got to dislodge someone—you’ve got to be better than someone to get a place in the team,” Heskey told 10Bet.

“Opportunities can present themselves. I got my breakthrough when a player was sick, but that was because I was the only other option, but then you’ve got to do well and take the opportunity.

“As a young player, especially these days, you push for a scenario and you want that pathway.

“For JJ Gabriel, he wants to play first-team football, which you’ve got to give to him if he feels that he’s ready for that and he feels very confident in his ability. But you’re at one of the biggest clubs in the world, so who are you going to dislodge, and are you better than them?

“It’s an almost impossible task for a 15-year-old to be playing first team football at a club in the Premier League. You’ve got to be better than the senior pros in the starting line up to play every week.”

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