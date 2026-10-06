According to reports, Manchester United starlet JJ Gabriel has told Chelsea that he is not going to sign for the Premier League giants.

Chelsea have been among those linked with Gabriel, who has decided to leave Man Utd and continue his development elsewhere.

Gabriel is a huge asset for Man Utd because he has long been earmarked as a future star of world football, but it has now emerged that he wants to do that elsewhere.

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Gabriel and his representatives have become disillusioned with his lack of first-team opportunities, while they have also had dissatisfaction at the club’s overall decline after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

On Tuesday, Gabriel turned 16, which means he can now move to a club abroad if he obtains an EU passport.

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Gabriel could alternatively secure a move to a rival Premier League club, with Chelsea heavily linked with the forward over the past few months.

JJ Gabriel reaches verdict on joining Chelsea

However, a report from talkSPORT claims Gabriel has ‘snubbed interest from Chelsea’, with the Blues ‘told’ that he is ‘leaving the Premier League for a European giant’.

The report claims:

‘Chelsea are among Gabriel’s suitors, but it is harder for him to sign a domestic rival, at least until the end of the season. ‘Real Madrid and Barcelona are understood to be leading the race to sign the England Under-17 international, while Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also keen.’

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Our colleagues at TEAMtalk, meanwhile, claim Gabriel has made it clear that he is ‘heading overseas’ after leaving Man Utd, while there are four clubs in the race to acquire his services.

The report explains:

‘The highly-rated youngster has been attracting major interest across Europe, with Real Madrid and Barcelona leading the charge after both clubs held talks with the player. However, they are far from alone in their pursuit, and sources can reveal that two other European juggernauts have entered the race – leaving Gabriel’s representatives to land him a plum move overseas… ‘Indeed, we can reveal that interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain has also stepped up, giving Gabriel a growing list of options as he considers the next stage of his career.’

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