Tottenham have been told a former striker who some fans want back will now cost €100million, with the big price tag reveal coming after some stellar form for club and country.

Spurs have scored only two goals in the Premier League this season. They’re bottom of the table as a result – below even Coventry, who have found the net just once.

Neither of the Tottenham goals so far have come from attackers, despite big money being spent on Savio, who joined from Manchester City alongside Omar Marmoush.

Struggles in front of goal have prompted some fans to clamour for the return of Troy Parrott, with one fan account asking if they’d take him back, and many saying yes – though many also suggested he’s not good enough, or wouldn’t come back.

In any case, were Tottenham to be interested in re-signing Parrott – who scored four goals in the international break and has two to his name for new club Real Betis – they’d have to part with a huge sum.

Estadio Deportivo reports there is ‘no concern’ about the prospect of Spurs or other big English clubs coming for Parrott, as they revealed he has a €100million (£85m) release clause in his Betis deal.

Indeed, triggering that would allow any side to immediately negotiate with Parrott himself, but after only four games in LaLiga and one in the Champions League, though he’s been in form, it feels too early for him to be worthy of such a big fee.

Parrott was directly involved in 43 goals for Az Alkmaar last season, but that was at a lower level than he’s playing at now.

Troy Parrott was open to English return

Ireland international Parrott was on the radar of West Ham in the summer, and our friends at TEAMtalk revealed he was open to the move.

At the time, it was suggested he viewed a move to the Premier League as an attractive next step in his career. But that would have of course seen him move to the Championship first, potentially getting promoted with the Hammers.

And while that route looked viable at the time, Parrott’s form for club and country of late suggests he should not be thinking so small.

The 24-year-old scored the winner against Lille on Champions League debut and has started games in LaLiga for the side placed third in the division.

His next step will be upwards, and it’ll be an expensive one if reports are to be believed.

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