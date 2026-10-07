A move to Aston Villa could be gaining traction for Endrick

An Aston Villa move for a Real Madrid star is believed to be gaining traction, as it’s reported he could ‘prioritise’ the English club for one big reason.

Villa have begun to find form after a tough start to the season. Following 10 departures, their early form left a lot to be desired, but of their last four games in all competitions, they’ve won three.

The attack, comprised largely of new players in Nicolas Jackson, Ibrahim Mbaye, academy graduate George Hemmings and Alysson, is starting to gel.

There could soon be another option added to that front line, too.

Cadena SER reports Real Madrid’s Endrick is a player Villa have their sights set on, and it’s believed a move to Villa Park is gaining traction.

After playing only four minutes for Real this season, there’s a belief that Endrick could again be allowed to leave on loan, after a spell with Lyon last season in which he was directly involved in 16 goals.

The French side are once again in the mix for Endrick if he’s to be loaned out, as are Roma.

However, it’s believed the Brazilian could prioritise Champions League football, and Villa have had a better start to the competition than Roma.

It’s suggested that could put Villa in the box seat to land Endrick on a short-term deal.

Endrick is available for loan

That Endrick will be available for loan has already been revealed by our friends at TEAMtalk, in response to his lack of minutes this season.

Indeed, they state Real would be open to listening to offers with NO option to buy.

That comes with Endrick’s representatives unhappy with his current situation.

They are frustrated that the forward is not currently being given very many minutes at all, and understand that a short-term departure could be best for him.

Endrick himself has made it clear he’s not happy with his current situation, so it appears he’d be happy to move on for a period.

Villa are one of the clubs the report states enquired about the forward in the summer, alongside a number of Premier League rivals, such as Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Fulham.

The Gunners are said to be the side most interested in Endrick, but would prefer a deal that would allow them to sign him permanently.

Villa’s financial situation, having had to sell to buy players in the summer, could mean a loan is perfect.

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