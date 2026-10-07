Arsenal reportedly only have a ‘slim’ chance of signing England international Rio Ngumoha, while there is an update on his Liverpool future.

18-year-old Ngumoha has emerged as one of the Premier League’s best young players, and he has already broken into the senior England squad.

The 2025/26 campaign was disappointing for Liverpool, but Ngumoha was a standout performer in his breakout season, and he remains an important player under head coach Andoni Iraola.

However, Ngumoha has been heavily linked with a move to several Premier League and European giants over the past few months, including Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

Arsenal have been mentioned as a potential destination for Ngumoha, partly because they missed out on Morgan Rogers, Vinicius Junior and Bradley Barcola in the summer.

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Ngumoha has been mooted as a potential alternative to these players, though Football Insider have shed light on Arsenal’s ‘chances of agreeing a deal’ to sign the teenage sensation.

The report claims Arsenal are ‘big admirers’ of Ngumoha, though their hopes of signing him are ‘growing increasingly slim’.

The report adds: ‘Ngumoha was also subject to interest from Bayern Munich, but it is understood that moves to either club do not “massively appeal” to the starlet.

‘Sources say that the wideman is “happy” at Liverpool, and hopes to continue to progress under Andoni Iraola’s guidance in the coming years.’

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‘Deal close’ for Rio Ngumoha

Another report from Football Insider claims a ‘deal is close’ for Ngumoha to sign a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

‘Sources say that Ngumoha’s camp are keen to strike a deal that reflects his rapid rise and newfound status within Andoni Iraola’s squad. ‘Liverpool are also hopeful that they can reach a long-term agreement with Ngumoha and extend his stay at Anfield well beyond the current 2028 arrangement.’

And ex-Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has explained why Ngumoha has been right to stick with Liverpool.

“There’s a new generation of players that don’t really feel the pressure and Rio Ngumoha is one of them. He’s an exciting player, very tricky,” Heskey said.

“Whether to start him or not in the next two games is a tough call because starting a game and having an impact is different from coming off the bench, where players might be at a different fitness level. He might be better suited coming off the bench right now.

“It might be a little bit too soon to start him straight away. But as we just mentioned, he doesn’t feel the pressure. I don’t think he’d feel pressure if he started, he seems like a very confident lad. So I think he’d be very confident, but at the moment it’s still great to be coming off the bench and having an impact.

“He was linked to Arsenal, but Ngumoha staying at Liverpool is massive for the club and massive for him because he’s showing he’s ready for the fight to stake a claim for the first team starting spot.

“He’s showing his versatility, he’s now playing on the right wing and doing well. Where before we only knew him as a left winger cutting in and doing tricks, he’s now doing it on the right-hand side, showing the adaptability required which is great to see.”

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