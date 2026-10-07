According to reports, £50m-rated Igor Matanovic would join Manchester United, who are to ‘act in January’ on one condition.

Matanovic has been heavily linked with a potential move to Man Utd over the past few months.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a breakout season for Bundesliga outfit Freiburg during the 2025/26 campaign, having scored 15 goals in all competitions.

The Croatia international has also made a superb start to this season, with the forward grabbing three goals and an assist in his first four Bundesliga appearances.

This form has caught the attention of clubs around Europe, with the striker reportedly valued at around £50m.

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Man Utd could be regretting their decision not to sign a new striker in the summer, with head coach Michael Carrick arguably left short after the recent transfer window.

With club chiefs focusing on a midfield overhaul, Man Utd opted against bringing in a new striker, winger, left-back or centre-back in the summer.

But Man Utd could put this right in January, and a report from Football Insider claims Matanovic, who is also linked with Arsenal and Chelsea, ‘would jump’ at the chance to join the Red Devils in the coming months.

‘Sources say that the chance to play in the Premier League is hugely appealing for Matanovic. ‘There is not expected to be any movement regarding his future during January, but the prospect of a move next summer is likely, and the player will not need to be convinced.’

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Man Utd’s stance on signing a new striker in January revealed

On Tuesday, a report from journalist Chris Wheeler for The Daily Mail claimed Man Utd would sign a new striker in January on one condition.

Wheeler explained: ‘Signing players in January is never ideal, but United may have to revisit the left-back or striker situation depending on how the season goes until then.

‘An inquiry for Manchester City defender Rayan Ait-Nouri before the transfer deadline showed that United were aware of the need to strengthen at left-back. The injuries to Shaw, Dorgu and Mazraoui will only have doubled those concerns.

‘United would also have needed a new striker had Joshua Zirkzee left. They will be cursing their luck that Sesko’s recurring shin problem means that the decision not to strengthen in either position has backfired so early in the season when the club’s return to Champions League action was always going to require a deeper squad.

‘United have some back-up options in both areas, but may have to act in the January window if they decide they are not enough.’

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