According to reports, Liverpool star Rio Ngumoha has decided to stay at Anfield amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The talented teenager has emerged as one of the standout youngsters in the Premier League, having been a shining light for Liverpool during the 2025/26 campaign.

Ngumoha was one of the few positives about Liverpool last season, and he has also impressed under new head coach Andoni Iraola at the start of this campaign.

And Ngumoha’s performances for Liverpool have not gone unnoticed, with Bayern Munich linked with a move for the winger in the summer.

More recently, Arsenal have reportedly shown interest in Ngumoha after they missed out on other wingers in the summer.

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Rio Ngumoha reaches decision on his Liverpool future

Now, though, The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele has revealed that Ngumoha looks set to stay at Liverpool.

“We know that there’s other clubs sniffing around the Ngumoha situation,” Steele told Anfield Index.

“We know that Liverpool are pretty much saying nothing other than ‘we love Ngumoha and we want him to stay’; we want him to be the face of our future or one of the faces.

“So I think that’s pretty much it. I think [Julian] Ward is going to be looking into doing it.

“When I checked about a week ago, or maybe was it two weeks ago, I was told by, you know, people in different parts of, you know, the deal, as it were, that it wasn’t it wasn’t done just yet.

“But I think, from what I heard, Ngumoha is happy at Liverpool, and he wants to continue at Liverpool, and he’s loving life at Liverpool.”

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Our colleagues at TEAMtalk, meanwhile, have reported that there is an ‘agreement’ between Liverpool and Ngumoha over a new contract, whle journalist Graeme Bailey told the outlet this month that the player has made his future “clear”.

“Liverpool remain in a strong position after Ngumoha chose Anfield when he left Chelsea, and the player has made it clear that his immediate future remains on Merseyside,” Bailey told TEAMtalk.

“The new contract will underline that commitment – and those in the corridors of power at Anfield will hope that the new deal will be a catalyst for the teenager to reach the next level.”

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